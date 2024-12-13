What’s the net worth of the Alexander Brothers, the luxury real-estate agents accused of diabolical crimes against women?

For years, Oren, Alon and Tal Alexander were known for their incredible wealth, the fruit of their millionaire real-estate deals. However, the siblings are currently entangled in a legal battle after being accused of sex trafficking.

Recommended Videos

The Alexander brothers emerged as titans in the luxury real estate market, transforming their family’s real estate background into a billion-dollar empire. Their rise to prominence began in their early twenties when they joined Douglas Elliman, quickly becoming the firm’s top-producing team. Oren and Tal Alexander’s combined sales volume exceeded $7 billion in luxury markets across New York, South Florida, and Aspen, establishing them as powerhouse brokers in the ultra-luxury segment.

The brothers’ wealth accumulated through a series of record-breaking deals that showcased their ability to connect with ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Their most notable achievement was brokering the most expensive residential sale in U.S. history – a $238 million Manhattan penthouse. This transaction alone generated millions in commissions, contributing significantly to their personal fortune. Their client list included celebrities and ultra-wealthy individuals, from hedge fund manager Ken Griffin to fashion designers Tommy Hilfiger and Steve Madden.

Oren and Tal’s success extended beyond traditional real estate brokerage. In 2022, they launched Official, their luxury real estate firm, backed by venture capital and technology platform Side. The venture was valued at several hundred million dollars, with the brothers maintaining significant equity stakes. Their business model included not just sales but also development projects and exclusive marketing rights to some of the most prestigious properties in Miami and New York.

Oh imagine that, the Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander brothers charge with sex trafficking.



How NOT surprising. People have been talking about them for years and so many of the women were dismissed as "gold diggers" or drug addicts. Mmhmm https://t.co/S3CQ2EF0jf — AskAubry 🦋 🦝 (@ask_aubry) December 11, 2024

The Alexander brother’s lifestyle matched their success, with the brothers frequently traveling by private jets and maintaining residences in prime locations. In addition, Oren’s primary residence is a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach valued at over $10 million. That reportedly wasn’t enough, though, as the twins are currently being accused of sex trafficking.

The Alexander brothers’ sex traffic allegations, explained

“They’re awful. They’re monsters they shouldn’t use their power this way.”



A woman has come forward to #7News, alleging she too was raped by one of the Alexander brothers. She says the attack happened at the Versace Mansion, which the now jailed, disgraced brothers had rented… pic.twitter.com/ecXCfxLm78 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 12, 2024

Behind the glossy facade of success, federal prosecutors have uncovered what they describe as a decade-long criminal enterprise. The indictment against Oren, Tal, and their brother Alon alleges they used their wealth and social status to orchestrate a sophisticated sex trafficking operation. Prosecutors claim the brothers employed party promoters to ensure a steady stream of potential victims at their events and used their connections to access exclusive venues where they allegedly carried out their crimes.

The investigation has revealed disturbing details about the scale of their alleged operations. According to federal prosecutors, the brothers worked systematically for “well over a decade” to “drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of victims.” They allegedly used their wealth to create elaborate scenarios, promising luxury experiences and travel opportunities to lure victims to locations where assaults would occur.

For 14 years, the Alexander brothers have faced allegations of sexual assault and trafficking—why did it take so long for authorities to act? Accountability is finally catching up. @CNN pic.twitter.com/tz8HrbGZXR — Areva Martin, Esq. (@ArevaMartin) December 12, 2024

The criminal charges have had devastating consequences for their business empire. Official, their luxury real estate firm, has lost key projects and staff. Their reputation in the industry, once their greatest asset, has been irreparably damaged. The brothers face potential life sentences if convicted on federal sex-trafficking counts, and prosecutors have strongly argued against bail, citing their substantial wealth and international connections as flight risk factors.

Furthermore, the allegations have led to broader scrutiny of workplace practices at major firms like Douglas Elliman, where the brothers previously worked. The scandal contributed to the retirement of Douglas Elliman’s chairman and CEO, Howard Lorber, following an internal inquiry into inappropriate relationships.

The ongoing investigation suggests the full scope of the case may be even broader. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has indicated that more victims will likely come forward, and additional charges against other individuals might be forthcoming.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy