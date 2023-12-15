Who is Alex Batty’s father?

In Dec. 2023, the world was shocked when Alex Batty — a British teenager missing for six years — suddenly reappeared in France. Alex was reportedly taken by his mother and grandfather in Spain. Since then, he’s been living off-the-grid in “spiritual communities” — but what, if anything, is known about Alex’s father?

The Guardian says that Batty was 11 years old when he traveled from his home in England to Spain with his mother and grandfather, Melanie and David Batty, and never returned. While the authorities searched for Alex, he said they foraged for food in fields and lived a “nomadic lifestyle” in Morocco, Spain, and France.

Alex, who was 17 when he was found, said his mother planned to move with him to Finland, and he was unwilling to go. He then left the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains and emerged into southwest France. A driver encountered Alex in a remote area early one morning. All he had on him was a skateboard and a small amount of cash.

When asked why he left, Alex said, according to the man who found him, “This had to stop,” and “I need a future”(via The Guardian). It’s unclear if Alex escaped from his mother or if she knew he left.

Batty’s grandfather is reportedly dead

According to the French authorities, Alex Batty’s grandfather, David Batty, is believed to have died shortly before Alex reemerged, and his mother, Melanie Batty, is believed to be in Finland, ITVX.com reported. When Alex vanished, Melanie and her father, David, were charged with kidnapping, and after Alex was found, plans were made for Alex’s return to his home in the Manchester, England area.

When he went missing, Alex’s maternal grandmother, Susan Caruana, was his legal guardian. When she was notified Alex had returned, Caruana said she was “content” that it was her grandson after so many years without seeing him. Meanwhile, the Greater Manchester Police confirmed his identity.

Alex’s father’s identity is unknown

Other details about Alex Batty are unknown, such as who Alex’s father is or was and his whereabouts when his son reappeared.

The BBC, however, says that once Alex was found, he contacted his maternal grandmother, Susan Caruana, through Facebook. “Hello Grandma, it’s me Alex. I’m in France Toulouse. I really hope that you receive this message. I love you, I want to come home,” his message said (via the BBC).

Caruana later added, “I am so happy. I have spoken to him and he is well. It is such a shock.”

Many questions remain about what happened to Alex in this developing true-crime story, and no doubt an investigation will continue into his mother, Melanie. Perhaps over time, more information will emerge about what role — if any — Alex’s father had in the situation.