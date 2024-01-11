Who is Darnell Ferguson’s wife and does he have kids? The Food Network star’s private life explained

Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and attempting to strangle her. Was that woman Ferguson’s wife, and were there any children in the home when the attack happened?

According to Ferguson’s arrest warrant, the incident happened on Jan. 2, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. The woman in question called the police and said Ferguson forced his way into her home, punched the walls, and put his hands around her neck. She lost consciousness, and when she awoke, Ferguson was there. He then reportedly tried sexually assaulting the woman, telling her, “She was his and no one else’s.”

Ferguson eventually left. But before doing so, he took her ID and other belongings with him, according to TMZ.

Ferguson married Tatahda Ferguson in 2016

via Food Network/YouTube

The Food Network says Darnell Ferguson married Tatahda Ferguson in 2016. Several reports state that Ferguson attacked his “estranged wife” on Jan. 2. Once arrested, Ferguson was accused of second-degree burglary and first-degree strangulation, among other charges. The Superchef: Grudge Match TV show host pleaded not guilty and was released on $10,000 bail.

The day after Ferguson’s arrest, the woman Ferguson allegedly attacked— presumably his wife, Tatahda — requested charges be dropped against the Food Network star.

County prosecutor Cristin Southard said in cases of domestic violence, however, “[Couples] may think they want to reconcile but … these are very serious allegations, and we have concerns … Recantation, minimizing, those are all parts of the cycle of domestic violence” (via New York Daily News).

Ferguson has eight kids

It’s widely reported that Darnell Ferguson has eight children, three of whom he had with Tatahda Ferguson. It’s unclear if any of Ferguson’s children — ranging in age from 2 to 16 — were in the home when the Jan. 2 attack happened. Ferguson’s remaining five kids were reportedly had with other women.

Ferguson rose to culinary fame through several Louisville, Kentucky restaurants. As well as hosting Superchef: Grudge Match, he’s appeared in several other Food Network programs and three seasons of Tournament of Champions, hosted by Guy Fieri. He’s also been featured on several food-related programs on OWN.