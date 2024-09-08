Who is Dominique Pélicot, who drugged his wife and invited strangers to assault her? His crimes and trial, explained

Trigger warning: The article includes details of sexual assault and sexual violence.

In a heinous case that has shocked the world, Dominique Pélicot, a 71-year-old retired man, stands on trial for repeatedly drugging his wife, Gisèle, and inviting strangers to rape her.

The story of Dominique and Gisèle began like many others. Living a quiet life in the French countryside and married for 50 years, they had raised three children and were grandparents to seven. To the outside world, they appeared to be the picture of domestic bliss. However, behind closed doors, a sinister reality was unfolding, one that would only come to light through a chance discovery in 2020.

The case first came to the attention of authorities when Dominique was caught filming up women’s skirts in a supermarket in Carpentras. This seemingly isolated incident of voyeurism would prove to be just the tip of a very dark iceberg. As investigators delved deeper, they uncovered a trove of disturbing evidence on Dominique’s computer: Thousands of images and videos documenting years of sexual abuse against his own wife.

Dominique had been systematically drugging his wife Gisèle with a cocktail of anti-anxiety medications and sleeping pills, rendering her unconscious. He would then invite strangers into their home to sexually assault her while she lay helpless. The abuse, which began in 2011, continued for nearly a decade until its discovery in 2020.

Is Dominique Pélicot in jail for his horrific crimes against his wife?

Dominique Pélicot is on trial for enlisting 80+ men to rape his drugged wife.



Gisèle is having a public trail because wants people to know what happened to her.



The men on trial a councillor, nurses, journalist, police officer,prison guard, soldier, firefighter and ages 26-73. pic.twitter.com/WpJ7zFrq5Q — feminist_collages_ nyc (@CollagesNyc) September 3, 2024

Dominique’s meticulous record-keeping provided damning evidence. He had documented approximately 92 rapes carried out by 83 different men over the years. These assaults all took place in the couple’s bedroom in Mazan, with Dominique filming the horrific acts. The videos were stored on his computer in a folder chillingly labeled “ABUSE”.

The level of premeditation was staggering. Dominique had used online forums, particularly a chat room called “Unbeknownst to her” on a now-defunct website to recruit men willing to participate in these assaults. He provided them with detailed instructions, including not to smoke or wear perfume to avoid waking his drugged wife. Some men were made to wait for up to an hour and a half in a nearby parking lot for the drugs to take full effect.

Perhaps most disturbingly, Gisèle had no knowledge of the abuse she had endured. For years, she had complained of unexplained gynecological pain, blackouts, and fatigue, never suspecting the horrifying truth behind her symptoms.

The trial of Dominique Pélicot and 50 other men began on Sept. 2, 2024, in Avignon. Gisèle, now 72, made the brave decision to waive her right to anonymity and requested a public trial to raise awareness about drug-facilitated sexual abuse. The defendants, ranging in age from 26 to 74, come from various backgrounds – including a journalist, a firefighter, and a company boss. Many claim Pélicot manipulated them, while others assert they believed they were participating in a consensual sexual game.

The trial is still ongoing, but the overwhelming amount of evidence against Dominique and his accomplices leaves no doubt the criminals will be punished. Furthermore, the unprecedented nature of this trial can lead to stronger legal assurances for victims of sexual violence. Thanks to Gisèle’s decision to turn the trial public, the hope is that this barbaric case will lead to greater awareness, stronger protections for victims, and a society more equipped to prevent such gut-wrenching crimes.

