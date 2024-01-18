Who is Jordan Willis, the KC man who had 3 friends die in his backyard after a Chiefs game?

A Kansas City Chiefs watch party became a nightmare when three men were found dead in the backyard of the home two days later. Jordan Willis, the man who hosted the gathering, said his friends must have frozen to death, and he seemed unaware they were there.

Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeene, and David Harrington, who were all in their 30s, were the three men who died. Each one, meanwhile, had been invited to Willis’ rental home in the Northland area of Kansas City to watch the Chiefs face the LA Chargers, Fox4KC reported. Willis and the three men who died were the only people in the home that day.

According to several unconfirmed TikTok reports, it was common for the men to gather to watch NFL games and stay the night so as not to drive after drinking, one possible explanation for why they did not return home that Sunday night or Monday morning.

The men were found two days later

By Tuesday, however, the three men were still missing, and Willis was not responding to numerous phone calls and texts from those close to the men, inquiring what may have happened to them. One of the men was engaged to be married, and his fiancée took matters into her own hands and visited Willis’ home, where she found one man dead and covered in snow on the back porch. The two other men, also under snow, were in the backyard. It’s unclear which man was in which position, or who the woman was who made the grim discovery. All three cars were still parked outside the home.

Once the bodies were found, the woman called the police, who roused Jordan Willis when the woman who discovered the men had failed to get him to respond. Many TikTok reports say he seemed to have just woken up when the police spoke to him, and when he learned his three friends had died, Willis told them they must have frozen to death.

No one knows what happened

via NewsNation/YouTube

But until the autopsy and toxicology results are revealed, what happened to the three men who lost their lives in Jordan Willis’ backyard sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 10, 2024, is pure speculation. Given the suspicious circumstances and the unconfirmed reports of Willis’ behavior when he found out they died, many think foul play was involved. The possibility remains, however, that all four men were intoxicated. Willis may have fallen asleep, while the three men went into the backyard for an unknown reason and succumbed to the elements.

According to AccuWeather, Kansas City temperatures ranged between 27 and 39 degrees when the men likely died. And as of this report, Willis has provided no public statement about what happened. Fox4KC says there were no signs of foul play and that autopsies and toxicology screenings would be performed on the three men. The results could take weeks to return.

Willis is a scientist

Willis, meanwhile, is a senior principal scientist at the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), according to the not-for-profit’s website. Otherwise, not much is known about him.

After the three men’s bodies were found, TikTok creators shared photos of U-Haul trucks outside Willis’ rental home, suggesting Willis was moving. Other unconfirmed reports allege that Willis was known to use illicit drugs, possibly laced with fentanyl, a potential cause of death for the three men.

Referring to the case, Jennifer Marquez, David Harrington, a man who died’s mother, told Fox4KC, “I’m furious. Everybody is furious. Nobody believes [Willis’] story. None of his friends, none of the families, none of us believe.”