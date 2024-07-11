Who is Kyle Clifford, England’s alleged Bushey crossbow attacker?

Well-known BBC radio sports commentator John Hunt’s wife and two daughters were found seriously injured and later died from an apparent crossbow attack on the evening of June 9 in their home. Kyle Clifford was declared a person of interest in the case, and after a days-long manhunt, Clifford was taken into custody.

Recommended Videos

Carol Hunt, 61, Hannah Hunt, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were killed, and evidence suggests some of the victims were tied up inside the home in the Bushey neighborhood, near London. All had been shot with a crossbow, and the attack may have involved other weapons, police said. Clifford, a 26-year-old British military veteran, was seen on surveillance footage leaving the scene carrying what police believe is the crossbow used in the crime.

According to The Guardian, one of the victims called for help. Another texted her partner and urged them to call the police. “This was an unprecedented attack, and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it, ” Major Crime Unit Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said of the investigation.

Clifford was one of Hall’s daughter’s ex-boyfriends

via The Sun/YouTube

Early reports said Kyle Clifford’s connection to the Hall family had not yet been determined, but police believed the attacker knew the victims. Clifford had dated one of Hall’s daughters, but which of Hall’s daughters has not yet been disclosed. When Clifford was found in the Enfield area of London, he was injured and received medical treatment, although the exact nature and what caused his injuries has also not yet been reported, according to NPR. Police said no shots were fired.

“Following extensive inquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time. This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened,” Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said.

It’s legal to own a crossbow in England without a license. It’s illegal, however, to carry one in public without an appropriate reason. The British government had just recently considered tightening crossbow regulations when Hunt’s family was killed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy