Who is Romana Didulo, the Q-Anon ‘Queen of Canada?’

Unfounded QAnon-based conspiracy theories have reshaped the nature of political discourse in the United States and elsewhere. In Canada, QAnon true-believer, Romana Didulo, has reportedly built a cult-like following all her own, causing controversy in several small towns.

In case you’ve been living offline for the past five years or so, QAnon theories revolve around the notion there’s a deep state controlling world affairs, that Donald Trump is leading the charge against a cabal of pedophiles in positions of power, and so on. It’s all pretty far-fetched and frankly dangerous, but lots of people all over the world have bought into it — none more so, it seems, than the self-appointed “Queen of Canada,” Romana Didulo.

According to BBC News, as of 2023 Didulo was 48 years old. She was born in the Philippines, and she emigrated to Canada as a teenager. From there, she got into politics around 2020, forming her own party, and since then, she’s embraced and espoused a whole host of conspiracy theories while participating in QAnon-related demonstrations, such as the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” rallies against Canadian COVID-19 mandates and policies.

By doing so, Didulo has gained a following of sorts, who all reportedly think she’s the one-true “Queen of Canada” who has secretly taken control of the Canadian government from the political establishment, as per VICE.

Didulo’s crew created controversy in Richmound, Saskatchewan

In Sept. 2023, BBC News reported that Didulo and her followers set up camp in an old school near the tiny town of Richmound, Saskatchewan, and the townspeople were reportedly none too pleased about it. In response, Richmound locals showed up en masse to try and throw them out, as they’ve been banished from other Canadian municipalities in the past. Apparently, Didulo and her acolytes are encouraging the folks around Richmound to declare themselves sovereign citizens, and buy-in to Didulo’s own currency. Despite the efforts of Richmound residents, as of Nov. 2023, Didulo et al. remained in place, VICE elsewhere writes.

Also according to VICE, her followers are made to recite the following, “I am hereby declare my oath of sovereignty under natural law in the Kingdom of Canada. With this oath I remove myself from maritime law and move me into the natural law on this day October 2023 in Richmound, Saskatchewan, and so it is.”

On the risk Didulo creates, including frequent threats of violence that involve the execution of her political rivals, Pittsburgh Chatham University professor and expert on political extremism, Christine Sarteschi, told BBC News, “[Didulo is] the ultimate anti-government person. This is not a harmless cult.”