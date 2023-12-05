Who is Susan Polk, the woman who murdered her husband, previously her therapist when she was a teenager?

In 2006, the California legal system was riveted by the trial of Susan Polk, a mother of three who stood accused of the second-degree murder of her therapist-turned-husband, Dr. Frank “Felix” Polk. The case unfolded like a gripping drama, revealing a troubled history of alleged abuse, startling accusations, and a shocking act of violence that ultimately led to Susan’s conviction.

The grim events began to unfold when two of Susan Polk‘s sons testified against her in court, recounting the chilling discovery of Dr. Polk’s lifeless body in the pool house of the couple’s sprawling estate. Despite Susan’s claim of self-defense, prosecutors and law enforcement officials were skeptical of her account.

Dr. Polk was found in the pool house, lying on his back and surrounded by blood. Susan’s son, Gabe, discovered the body after his father failed to show up for a planned baseball game. The initial report to 911 suggested a shooting, but investigators later determined that Dr. Polk had actually succumbed to more than 20 stab wounds, including five to his torso, along with a blunt force injury to the back of his head. The autopsy revealed that he had passed away approximately 22 hours before his body was discovered.

As police delved into the family dynamics, they uncovered a troubled marriage. Susan and Felix Polk’s relationship had its roots in an unconventional beginning — Susan had been Dr. Polk’s teenage patient, seeking therapy for behavioral issues. The accusations surfaced when Susan’s mother alleged that Dr. Polk engaged in non-consensual acts with Susan when she was just 15 years old, leading to a strained relationship that persisted over the years.

Despite a break in therapy, Susan and Dr. Polk rekindled their relationship in college. Susan’s new therapist reportedly informed Dr. Polk’s wife about the affair, leading to a divorce and subsequent marriage between Susan and Felix. The couple went on to have three sons, but by 2002, the marriage had deteriorated, with the two eldest sons moving out.

In the weeks leading up to the murder, Susan made accusations against Felix, including claims that he was paying people to follow her. The situation escalated when Felix took legal steps against her in their divorce, obtaining a restraining order for sole custody of their children and possession of their home. Days before his death, Felix reported a domestic dispute, highlighting the escalating tension between the couple.

The trial took a dramatic turn when Susan, shocking everyone, decided to represent herself. Despite moments of effective cross-examination, her decision forced her to question her own sons, who testified against her. After 22 weeks of legal proceedings, the jury found Susan Polk guilty of second-degree murder.

Susan Polk received a sentence of 16 years to life in prison. Despite her attempts at self-defense and allegations of abuse, the jury concluded that her actions were not justified. Susan remains incarcerated, having been denied parole in 2019, with eligibility for reconsideration in 2029. The case of Susan Polk continues to be a tragic chapter in the annals of criminal justice, sparking debates about domestic abuse, self-defense, and the complexities of marital relationships.