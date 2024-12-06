Who is the Colombian hitwoman The Doll and what is her connection to Aubrey Plaza?

Aubrey Plaza has made a career out of playing unhinged characters, from the dark-humored and deadpan April Ludgate in Parks & Recreation to the literal personification of Death in Marvel’s Agatha All Along. Now the Emmy-nominated actress is finding herself linked to a real-life multiple murderer, and for an uncanny reason that is hard to deny.

First, the grisly facts. Colombian authorities have finally caught up with a notorious hitwoman known to the police and local media as “La Muñeca,” aka “The Doll.” Real name Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodriguez, The Doll has been arrested over her suspected involvement in a string of murders in the Colombian municipality of Barrancabermeja, with the victims including her ex-boyfriend. Rodriguez is believed to have carried out the killings on the orders of the Los de la M gang (via Libertad Digital).

Screenshots of the moment The Doll was taken away by police have gone viral following the Departamento de Policía Magdalena Medio’s release of a video from the scene of the arrest. Rodriguez certainly decided to go in style, as she wore a white cropped tee and athletic black shorts at the time. It’s her expression that really caught the internet’s attention, however, as she stared up at the camera with dagger eyes from between two curtains of dark hair.

Colombian hitwoman known as ‘The Doll’ reportedly arrested for several murders, including her ex-bf pic.twitter.com/8O7Tp632In — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 6, 2024

As soon as news of The Doll’s arrest went viral, everyone started making the same joke: Wait, doesn’t she look a lot like Aubrey Plaza? Going by the people of X, the real crime isn’t Rodriguez’s many murders but the fact that Hollywood isn’t already working on a biopic about her with the 39-year-old Emily the Criminal star in the lead.

aubrey plaza bout to star in a movie about her https://t.co/bD3GjeKP7x — Ravs (@grooveskii) December 6, 2024

I mean, you have to admit you can see the vision.

Aubrey Plaza better play her in the movie. pic.twitter.com/EhP5OkJ8EB — HasH (@HasH_Holder) December 6, 2024

Wait, are we sure the police got the right woman? Can somebody go check on Aubrey, please?

a comment said they got aubrey plaza😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JgzreADgxF — e⁻ asks mitski to watch my reactions (@ecl_wn) December 6, 2024

In a few years’ time, the Aubrey Plaza The Doll biopic is going to make a mean double-bill with a movie about the surprisingly handsome United Healthcare CEO killer, as played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

These 2 movies going to be fire in a few years.



Jake Gyllenhaal as the UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer and Aubrey Plaza as the Colombian hitwoman ‘The Doll’. pic.twitter.com/hHWRqdV0o9 — Aight Im Outz (@AightImOutz) December 6, 2024

No joke, playing a character based on The Doll would genuinely fall square in Plaza’s wheelhouse. She’s played killers before, of course, as any Criminal Minds fans who loved her performance as the crazy yet charismatic unsub Cat Adams can attest. That said, she’s incredibly busy right now, with five upcoming projects in the works. Most notably Honey, Dont!, Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke’s follow-up to Drive-Away Dolls, and Animal Friends, a star-studded adults-only animated film co-starring Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, and Dan Levy.

As for The Doll, the assassination of her former lover, Deyvy Jesus, is perhaps her most notable killing due to the sheer callous duplicity she employed to pull it off. On July 23, Rodriguez got in contact with her ex and asked to meet him at a secluded location, supposedly so they could settle an ongoing financial dispute carried over from their relationship. Instead, Jesus was ambushed by two gunmen on motorcycles working for The Doll.

Rodriguez — whose cache of weapons included a revolver and a 9mm pistol, which were also seized — was arrested with two accomplices. Namely, Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, known by her own, less flattering alias “Gorda Sicaria” (The Fat Hitwoman), and a man dubbed “Leopoldo.” No word yet on who could play these two in the biopic.

