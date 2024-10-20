Who was Roy Rosselló, the teenager who accused Menendez brothers’ father of sexual abuse?

Lyle and Erik Menendez’s August 1989 killing of their parents, José Enrique and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home is one of the most infamous true crime stories in recent history. The brothers were apprehended in March 1990 and are currently serving time behind bars.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 without the possibility of parole. However, things have changed, and there’s a real chance they could be out by the end of 2024 (they’re even being lined up to star in a reality show upon their potential release).

While the brothers claimed they killed their parents due to being subjected to years of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse by them, their attempts to frame the murders on unknown intruders (and, at one point, the mob), in addition to their lavish spending upon receiving their subsequent multi-million dollar inheritance, led to suspicions that ultimately saw them jailed.

But their allegations against their late parents gained added weight in recent years when another individual came forward with accusations against José Enrique Menendez. The individual in question is called Roy Rosselló.

Who is Roy Rosselló?

Born May 1, 1970, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Roy Rosselló is a 54-year-old Puerto Rican businessman and pop and gospel singer who used to be a member of the popular Puerto Rican boyband Menudo in the 1980s.

Rosselló’s life in the entertainment world has seen him appearing (as per IMDb) as himself on television shows like The Morning Show, Solid Gold, Good Morning America, Soul Train, and the Brazilian reality show A Fazenda 7, as well as acting in the romantic comedy-drama series The Love Boat. At the 1984 Grammy Awards, he presented the award for Best Recording for Children to the iconic late Michael Jackson for his narration of the audiobook and soundtrack companion album E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

After leaving the music industry, Rosselló returned to it in 2009, forming a band that plays axé and Caribbean music

As per People, Rosselló’s story is featured in the 2023 Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed. He claims that, when he was a teenager, José Enrique Menendez drugged and raped him.

The allegations could prove to be highly significant in the fates of the Menendez brothers, as they’ve formed part of a petition the siblings’ attorneys have filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court to have their murder convictions overturned.

The petition describes how, in 1983, Menudo’s manager asked Rosselló “to ‘do a favor,’ and instructed him to go downstairs at the hotel and join Jose Menendez in a limousine.” At that point, it’s alleged that Rosselló was driven to Menendez’s New Jersey home, plied with wine until he lost consciousness, and raped by Jose, before waking up back in his hotel room. A second rape allegedly took place at a later date in a New York City hotel room.

Rosselló has also alleged that he and Ricky Martin had been victims of sexual abuse by music producer Edgardo Diaz while Rosselló and Martin were members of Menudo.

It remains to be seen whether justice finds the right door to knock and if Rosselló case will finally allow the Menendez murders to reach a rightful conclusion after decades.

