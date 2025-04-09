Worst Tinder date ever: New Jersey man swipes left on a murder-for-hire plot, police allege

Maybe it's time to get off the apps.

Police arrested a New Jersey woman recently, who allegedly tried to hire a man she met on Tinder to murder her ex-boyfriend, a Philadelphia police officer, and his teenage daughter. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, informed the police about the plan.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, police charged Jaclyn Diiorio from Runnemede, New Jersey, with two counts of first-degree Attempted Murder, one count of first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and one count of third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Diiorio, a hairstylist, reportedly offered the confidential informant $12,000 to kill her 53-year-old ex-boyfriend and his 19-year-old daughter.

“The defendant had communicated to a confidential informant that she wanted to have her ex-boyfriend – a 53-year-old officer with the Philadelphia Police Department – and his 19-year-old daughter killed,” the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office wrote on social media. “Diiorio offered to pay the informant approximately $12,000 to kill both victims,” the post said.

Diiorio and the informant allegedly met in person once

A South Jersey woman tried to hire a hitman to kill a Philly cop and his daughter, authorities say https://t.co/CghdQfFzsh — Philly Daily News (@PhillyDailyNews) April 8, 2025

After initial communications began on March 31, 2025, Diiorio allegedly met with the informant on April 4 in a Dollar General parking lot, where she provided a $500 down payment.

The Camden DA added, “On April 4, 2025, Diiorio met with the informant on the 1300 block of North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township and she provided the informant with $500 in cash.”

The post continued, “After the money was exchanged, Diiorio was taken into custody by the Gloucester Township Police Department Special Response Team.” Diiorio had a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills, prosecutors said.

According to NBC Philadelphia, Diiorio and her ex-boyfriend ended their relationship on March 6, 2025. She filed a temporary restraining order against him in 2024, which was later dropped. Someone attacked the man’s house with a Molotov cocktail in 2022, but it’s unclear if that’s connected to the Tinder case.

After Camden prosecutors shared the news, social media response noted the age gap between Diiorio and her ex — she’s just about seven years older than the cop’s daughter — but as one comment added, “Weird people be worrying about the wrong things. Forget the age, this thug just tried to get two people UNALIVED! A lot of people I’ve ran across have big age gaps in yall family tree but don’t want to speak on it.”

Diiorio is currently detained at the Camden County Correctional Facility. Her detention hearing is scheduled for April 9. ​

