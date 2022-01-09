Superhero Shows Currently on Netflix

For the past 15 years, superheroes have been a dominant presence in cinema. Even before Marvel and Disney introduced their Cinematic Universe, films like Blade and Spider-Man had proven to be a lucrative investment that would pay off years later down the road.

Fast forward almost twenty years later, the superhero genre has evolved from big-screen blockbusters to varying television shows that have introduced original superhero stories of all kinds. Whether it’s a comedy, drama, or just the plain old spandex filled plot of good vs evil, there are lots of superhero shows just as intriguing as Thanos’ reasoning for snapping away half the universe.

As the largest streaming platform for movies and original shows, Netflix has made sure to include numerous superhero shows in their vast library. Of course, most subscribers are already aware of Netflix’s Marvel originals like Daredevil, but not everyone keeps up with their superhero shows outside of The Big Two. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of Netflix superhero shows that are worth the watch when you’re done watching Hawkeye on Disney Plus.

The Umbrella Academy

An adaptation of the Gerard Way/Gabriel Ba comic, seven kids are adopted by a mysterious billionaire and trained to use their supernatural abilities to fight evil in the world. Unfortunately, when they grow up, their less than stellar upbringing catches up to them and they are left to struggle living ordinary adult lives. But when the world is once again in peril, the adopted siblings are forced to face their pasts and themselves in order to come together one final time to save it.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Straight off the pages of the Mark Millar/Frank Quitely graphic novel, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the legacy of a group of explorers who gain extraordinary powers after visiting a mysterious island, becoming their world’s most famous superheroes. Blessed with long lifespans, the heroes continue to live almost 100 years later and try to groom their children to take their place as the new generation of heroes. But when a new threat looms to ruin the reputation of the Union of Justice, the heroes find that the enemy is one of their own.

I Am Not Okay With This

Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis) is a 17-year-old girl who’s trying to navigate the usual drama of high school and come to terms with her budding sexuality. Struggling to come to terms with the suicide of her father a year ago, Syd becomes a loner at school while she argues with her overworked mother and playing babysitter to her younger brother. The only ray of light in Syd’s bleak and depressing world is her best friend Dina (Sofia Bryant).

But things go from bad to worse in the adaptation of Charles Forsman’s comic, when Syd wakes up one morning and realizes that strange things begin to happen around her whenever she’s angry or upset. After a few trials, Syd comes to the conclusion that she has some sort of superpower, but unfortunately, as she tries to adjust to her new life, her new abilities become more of a liability than an asset.

The Neighbor

Jose Ramon lives an ordinary life studying all day but everything changes when he discovers that his neighbor Javier, a handsome journalist, is in fact the famous superhero Titan. But having superpowers doesn’t make Javier a good person: Javier is a mess as he refuses to grow up and take responsibility for his actions.

Specifically, Javier struggles in his relationship with his girlfriend Lola, a brilliant journalist who suspects Javier is in fact Titan. Together the two neighbors and friends navigate what it means to be an adult while fighting supervillains in this Spanish superhero comedy adapted from Santiago García and Pepo Pérez’s El Vecino.

Raising Dion

Based on the comic by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion follows the story of a widow trying to raise her son alone and finds that the young boy has begun to manifest several mysterious superhero-like abilities. Now, adding to the stress of being a single mother, the widow must keep her son’s gift a secret and keep him safe from unsavory antagonists trying to study his power – all while trying to figure out the origin of his abilities.

Warrior Nun

When a 19-year-old orphaned teen named Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) wakes up in a morgue, she finds herself with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. The series is loosely based on Ben Dunn’s Warrior Nun comic books.

Zero

Omar (Giuseppe Dave Seke) is a second-generation Italian boy of Senegalese descent with the power to make himself invisible. His life intersects with the stories of other children who live in public housing with him, and the series adapts I Was Never My Age by Antonio Dikele Distefano. To the world, it’s like Omar doesn’t even exist but he is still forced to stand up against property developers who want to take away the only home he has left.

Ultraman

Fifty years ago, an extraterrestrial giant of light known as Ultraman saved the earth but vanished. Ultraman’s human host, Shin Hayata, was left with no memory of his time as a hero. Hayata’s young son, Shinjirou, is found to have been born with a more powerful and durable body than any normal human. The organization that aided Ultraman, the SSSP, reveals Hayata’s past to him. His father then dons a power suit again, assuming the role of Ultraman once more.

But one night, Shinjirou is attacked by an alien named Bemular and rescued by his father, who is severely injured in the battle. With dangerous aliens lurking in the city and Hayata out of commission, it falls to Shinjirou to pick up the torch. But in working with the SSSP as the new Ultraman, Shinjirou finds himself wondering how far is he willing to go to help people.

Wu Assassin

Kai Jin (Iko Uwais), a young Chinatown chef in present-day San Francisco, becomes entangled with the Chinese Triad’s pursuit of deadly ancient powers known as the “Wu Xing”. After an encounter with a mystical spirit, Kai reluctantly becomes the Wu Assassin, using his enhanced martial arts skills to recover supernatural powers from five modern-day criminals threatening to use them to destroy the world.