10 Disney Junior Halloween episodes that will entertain your little one this October

It’s officially spooky season, although if you ask us — its been that way since July 5, but with leaves beginning to fall from trees, pumpkins lining porches as you drive down the street, and 12-foot skeletons standing alongside homes in your neighborhood — baby, it’s Halloween (and yes, we sang it like Phoebe Bridgers)!

Of course, not everything during this time of year has to be spine-tingling and unnerving; it can be adorable and fun, especially where your kids are concerned. As a mom, having Halloween movies and TV shows to watch with my kiddo has always been important to me, and he’s grown up on some of them, so as he gets older, it feels like a tradition to revisit some of his favorites. One of the major power players in children’s Halloween watch options is none other than Disney Plus.

Now that the quasi-official holiday of Mean Girls Day is drawing to a close, the only thing we’re celebrating is Halloween. So, if you’re ready to dive back into spooky watch options after having paused them to watch the pop culture film in its glory, here are some shows to watch with your little ones in the coming weeks.

“Happy Hallowocka” (Muppet Babies)

The Muppet Babies are an integral part of the Halloween experience, and back in 2018, an episode aired that made us laugh and find the fun in the spooky season. Fozzy has a hard time trying to be scary on Halloween, and it’s a reminder to find the fun and the silly in the season of skeletons and haunts, too.

“Night of the Golden Pumpkin” (Jake and the Never Land Pirates)

With a bit of a callback to the Peanuts and the Great Pumpkin, Jake and his pirate friends attempt to find the golden pumpkin that’s said to fly across the sky when there’s a full moon during Halloween. Kids will love watching the band of brothers as they experience a bit of Halloween magic and adventure all at once.

“Boo-Hoo to You!!” (Doc McStuffins)

Doc McStuffins is a series with quite a dedicated following, so having a Halloween episode (or a few) was a give-in. When Doc is given a special toy ghost from her dad, she must get to work figuring out why the toy isn’t working the way it’s supposed to, and as fans know, no job is too hard for Doc to figure out!

“A Nutty Halloween” (Chip ‘n Dale’s Nutty Tales)

Chip and Dale are two of the most iconic characters in Disney history, so going on a Halloween adventure with the pair is a treat. The two are tasked with carving a pumpkin for a contest during the spooky season, and they find a lot of fun as they gear up to celebrate the season at Clarabelle’s Barn.

“Hauntleyween/Frankenflower” (Vampirina)

Vampirina’s Halloween episode tells the story of Vee and her family as they invite their friends from back home in Transylvania to visit them in Pennsylvania and celebrate their first Halloween. Will the ghosts, vampires, and ghouls find some magic in the “mortal” realm, and if so, what new spooky season traditions will they embrace?

“Mickey’s Treat” (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse)

You can’t celebrate Halloween without an episode from one of the best shows featuring Mickey and his best pals: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. In this episode, Mickey and Co. must rush to get to a Halloween party in time, and they need your help to ensure that everyone gets to celebrate in style!

“The Pumpkin King/The Elf who Halloween’d” (Puppy Dog Pals)

Who doesn’t love Puppy Dog Pals? The series is an amazing watch at any time, but the Halloween episodes are a few of the greatest. In this one, an Elf celebrates a holiday he usually doesn’t embrace, and it’s up to Bingo, Rolly, and their friends to show him how much fun Halloween can be.

“Happy Howl-o-ween/The House of Howls” (Pupstruction)

Pupstruction joins the ranks with a Halloween episode of their own, and the working dogs are in for a treat when they decide to host a Halloween party! What fun costumes will the pups wear, and who will show up? You’ll have a fantastic time watching this one with your kiddos.

“The Curious Case of the Kooky Scientist” (Mickey Mouse Funhouse)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse steps into the Halloween realm with an episode that has a little bit of spook to it! Ludwig VonDrake is made invisible, and it’s up to Mickey and his pals to help him return to normal quickly.

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats is a Halloween special that premieres this year and takes Mickey and his pals on the adventure of a lifetime. When Donald sets his sights on visiting a spooky mansion, the crew couldn’t have been prepared for what happens next. Will the person who lives in the creepy house be a friend or foe?

An honorable mention goes to “Stink, Stank, Stunk! /Día de los Muertos,” an episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse that will be available on Disney Plus beginning Oct. 7, and you won’t want to miss a moment of that, either.

Here’s to Halloween, happy and not-so-haunted delights, and binge-watch-a-thons with your little ones. May this spooky season be one to remember!