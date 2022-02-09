Sometimes, there’s nothing better than watching people beat the snot out of each other with fists and swords to help pass the time. The same can be said of watching the highs and lows of TV’s steamiest love story unfold, or traveling back in time with your favorite characters as they try to stop a major historical event from happening.

Outlander contains all of these elements, making it a hard show to pin down. It broke the boundaries of genre-bending when it was first released and has since rallied a legion of Obsessenachs like us who simply can’t wait for the next season to premiere.

But we can’t just twiddle our thumbs until then ⏤ we need a new show or two to hold our interest until Droughtlander passes. Luckily for all you Jamie and Claire fans out there, we’ve compiled a list of 10 shows you can binge the heck out of until Outlander returns to the Starz network on March 6.

Men in Kilts

If what you’re really looking for is more Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, then Men In Kilts is the show for you. This hilarious series follows the adventures of the two ruggedly handsome Scotsmen on a kilted adventure to discover the rich complexities of their native country. It’s perfect for all Heughan and McTavish fans and for anyone who wants to learn about Scottish history without having to take any tests! There is only one season so far, and it’s available to stream on Hulu or on Starz. You’re welcome in advance.

Poldark

Have a sweet tooth? Aidan Turner as Captin Ross Poldark is just the eye candy you need. Poldark has all the things you love about Outlander ⏤ the sweeping landscapes, the iconic costumes, the period romance ⏤ but with just a wee bit less sex and violence (but the perfect amount of steam, trust us). The show follows Ross Poldark after he returns from battle only to find out that his father is dead, his hometown is ruined, and his true love is engaged to someone else. Basically, Poldark is the perfect show for any fan of Outlander, but be careful ⏤ it might just become your new favorite. All five seasons are currently available to stream on Amazon.

The Tudors

Feeling like you need more British kings and queens in your life? Then you’ll want to check out The Tudors, a Showtime television series that covers the life of King Henry VIII. If that sounds boring to you, don’t worry, it’s not. In fact, the Tudors paved the way for shows like Outlander. It was everyone’s guilty pleasure in 2007, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers is absolutely tremendous in his role as King Henry VIII. So is Natalie Dormer, who you might recognize from Game of Thrones, as Anne Boleyn. We have no doubt that fans of Outlander will love this one. While it might lack in the Scottish department, it has the politics, romance, and violence that Outlander fans have come to know and love. Plus, the costumes and set designs will have you totally emersed. All four seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Vikings

Image via Vikings

Jonathan Rhys Meyers isn’t the only thing Vikings and The Tudors have in common. They also share the same creator, Michael Hirst, so they’re the perfect shows to piggyback off each other. Outlander doesn’t have any gods or mythological animals, but it does have intensely captivating fighting scenes. So if you want to get into another action-packed drama that will hold your undivided attention, then you have to watch this series. Not only did it become the History Network’s biggest success, but it also took home nine awards and was such a success that a spinoff sequel will soon be hitting Netflix. Vikings: Valhalla will be available to stream starting Feb. 25. Before you watch that, though, Vikings has everything you could want: action-packed battles with some seriously epic fight scenes, strong leading females, exciting magical elements, and lots of brooding men in fur pelts. All six seasons are currently availble to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

Bridgerton

If you love Outlander for its romance, then you have to watch Bridgerton. Like, you have to. This breakout Netflix show based on the books of the same name got all of us through some of the darkest parts of the COVID-19 pandemic when the show first premiered. But don’t just take our word for it. Even Netflix said Bridgerton became its “biggest series ever” (until Squid Games came along, that is). The Shonda Rhimes show is about the eldest daughter of the Briderton family, Daphne Bridgerton, as she hunts for the perfect husband. A lot happens in the show, and it’s hard to go into detail without giving anything away, so we’ll just leave you with these two words: Simon Basset. Plus, you have season two to look forward to, which Netflix just announced will air on March 25, 2022. Once again, you’re welcome.

Game of Thrones

Of course Game of Thrones had to make this list somewhere! Outlander fans often find themselves drawn to high fantasy shows with a lot of political intrigue and situations where nobody is who they seem to be. So, if that’s you, Game of Thrones is the one show that you have to watch in between seasons. It takes all of the things that Outlander does well and cranks them up to 100. Plus, did you know that in 2016 it became the most-awarded series in Emmy history? That’s right, it took home a total of 38 awards, which is easy to understand once you start watching. It’s truly in a league of its own. Prepare to be glued to your couch. All eight seasons are currently available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

Downton Abbey

Here’s an award-winning series you don’t want to miss. The TV show that inspired the feature film and its impending sequel, Downton Abbey is an early 20th century British period drama about the wealthy Crawley family and their domestic servants. But it’s so much more than that. Think of it as the most entertaining history book you’ll ever read, with twists, turns, and clutch-your-pearls surprises. There was no way we were letting this list go by without mentioning it. It’s jam-packed with the type of drama that will keep you intrigued for hours on end! Grab your popcorn and your drinks, because you’ll want to stay up all night watching this one. All six seasons are currently available to stream on Peacock and Netflix.

Spartacus

Image via Spartacus: War of the Damned

If Outlander’s fight scenes get your blood pumping and your heart racing, then you must watch Spartacus. This one will take you by surprise. Don’t let its gruesome and gritty exterior fool you ⏤ it has some serious heart. It takes place in Ancient Rome where the downtrodden have been crushed under the boots of the Republic. It has all the things Outlander fans love, namely action, adventure, blood-pumping fight scenes, and men who wear as little as possible. Plus it stars Manu Bennett as Crixus, and that’s as good of a reason as any to watch it. Be warned: this one is bloody, but if you can make it past that, then you’re in for some of the best character arcs you’ve ever seen and a storyline that will stay with you for years to come. All four seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu and Starz.

The Spanish Princess

If you’re looking for another period drama to get into, then The Spanish Princess might just be the show for you. Based on the books by Philippa Gregory, this Starz show is Outlander meets The White Queen with plenty of politics, intrigue, and royalty thrown in. It follows Catherine of Aragon as she takes her place at the English Court and navigates the royal linage of England. She has her eye on the crown, though, so prepare for some serious drama. Forewarning: whatever historical accuracy is forsaken in this Starz show is gained in lip-pouting, groin-straining, and bodice ripper sexiness. Both seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu and Starz.

The Librarians

To end things on a lighter note, we have the TNT show The Librarians. It’s got magic, humor, and drama, so basically everything you need in a fun TV show. The Librarians is about four people with extraordinary skills who set off on action-packed adventures in order to save mysterious, ancient artifacts from getting in the wrong hands and letting magic run loose. It’s chock-full of one-off episodes that slowly progress the overall story, so if you’re a fan of that format, you’ll love this. It’s got all the charm of Outlander with some lighthearted fun to ease your viewing experience. All four seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu.

That concludes our list of the 10 shows we’re positive any fan of Outlander is going to love. March 6 doesn’t seem so far away anymore, does it? The end of Droughtlander is nigh, Obsessenachs, but don’t just sit around waiting for it to arrive. Dive into a new TV show so that when the season six finale rolls around, you’re not left sobbing alone on your couch with nowhere to turn. At least this way you’ll have a comfort show to keep you company!