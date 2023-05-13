10 ways to fill your time before the ‘Yellowstone’ finale this November

What started in June of 2018 and weathered the storm that stopped the entire world in 2020, Yellowstone is the drama series that fans are going to hate to see come to an end, and they’re going to need some great ideas to help them get through these troubling times until the final episodes of the last season air in November.

From the very first scene in the opener watching John Dutton shoot his horse that was injured in a multi-vehicle accident, viewers knew they had just met a different kind of fellow. Over the years, John has fought off a biker gang, given Rip a cabin, made a family out of ranch hands, and fought for his land. With Kevin Costner playing John, Kelly Reilly as his daughter Beth, Cole Hauser’s turn as “fixer” Rip, Luke Grimes as John’s son Kayce, Wes Bentley’s adopted offspring Jamie, and Kelsey Asbille’s daughter-in-law Monica, the show has all the elements of a rough and tumble modern Western with romance, politics, and a good ol’ dysfunctional family feud.

Saying goodbye isn’t going to be easy, but there is a promise of more Yellowstone coming that takes place after this series is over. Until that day comes, there are going to be tears to dry and heartache to get over. Unfortunately, that day is going to be in November and until then, fans are going to need something special to do with their time.

Rewatch from the beginning

Photo via Paramount

Pop some popcorn and get the blankets ready, because one special gift fans can give themselves is to get reacquainted with the story. Currently streaming on Peacock, seasons 1 through 4 can be watched over from beginning to end. Then, it’s back to the waiting game to see who murders who between Beth and Jamie, while John fights to keep his seat as governor of Montana in the last run of episodes in the final season.

Watch 1883

Photo via MTV Entertainment Group

Travel back in time to see what life was like for the Dutton family in 1883. With Tim McGraw as James Dutton, Faith Hill as Margaret, Isabel May as Elsa, and Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, 1883 takes Yellowstone fans back to when it all started. How did the Dutton family get the land in Montana, to begin with?

The miniseries has 10 episodes that aired from December 2021 to February 2022. Currently, it can be streamed on Paramount Plus, and as Taylor Sheridan continues to enjoy success with the Dutton family history with the Yellowstone Ranch, it just might have spawned an entire library of shows and movies that cover every geographical and historical aspect of the Yellowstone saga.

Watch 1923

Photo via Paramount+

Now jump forward a bit, but not too far. It’s 1923, and the United States is in the middle of the Prohibition as it heads toward the Great Depression. Western expansion means the Montana land owned by the Duttons is always going to be the focus of attention and constantly under attack by people who want it. With Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Cara, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, and Darren Mann as Jack, 1923 also has the ability to spawn its own spin-offs. Enjoy the first season on Paramount Plus, and get acquainted with the story while waiting for season 2 to materialize.

Binge-watch Kevin Costner

Photo via Paramount Network

Watching these shows in order can be a really good time, but there is also a thing called “binge-watching an actor.” Kevin Costner has been in so many great films including Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Bodyguard, and The Postman just to name a few. Find all the bet ones to watch, and then find out where they’re streaming. Jumping from one service to another should be an Olympic sport, but it’s a great way to catch up on an actors work when they’re all over the place.

Binge-watch Kelly Reilly

Photo via Paramount Network

Another good Yellowstone star to binge-watch is Kelly Reilly. She’s been in Pride & Prejudice, Eden Lake, Sherlock Holmes, and Flight, which is barely the tip of the iceberg as her acting career has 55 credits and goes all the way back to 1995 when she played Laura in The Biz. It will take weeks alone just to cover her work.

Binge-watch Cole Hauser

Photo via Paramount Network

Remember when Cole Hauser was in Dazed and Confused in 1993? Don’t worry. Not many people do. He was also in Good Will Hunting, White Oleander, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and A Good Day to Die Hard. He was also seen in Rogue, the TV series from 2014 to 2017. That’s quite a bit to watch before seeing him again as Rip, John’s number two.

Binge-watch Luke Grimes

Photo via Paramount Pictures

Enjoy the work of Luke Grimes. He was in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, American Sniper, Fifty Shades of Grey, and The Magnificent Seven. He even starred in Brothers & Sisters with Sally Field in 2006.

Binge-watch Wes Bentley

Photo via Paramount Network

With work in American Beauty, P2, The Hunger Games, and Interstellar, bingeing Wes Bentley is a good journey through cinematic history. Yes, that’s right; he played the part of Ricky Fitts in American Beauty, the guy who films a dancing plastic bag that leads to an interesting monologue film students are still studying in college.

Binge-watch Kelsey Asbille

Photo via Paramount Network

Kelsey Asbille’s work goes all the way back to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2008. She was in One Tree Hill from 2005 to 2009, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man, Wind River, and Fargo. Her work will give a Yellowstone fan plenty to get through while waiting for the end to arrive.

Throw binge parties

Photo via Paramount Network

Watching all these shows and movies alone can be a great way to mourn quietly. However, throwing a binge party is an even better way to bring friends around for a long group mourning that everyone needs every once in a while, whether they know it or not. Do wings and pizza, or make foods that ranchers might eat for dinner at night after a long day of work. Theme it any way that makes sense; just don’t allow friends to grieve the end of Yellowstone alone.

Yellowstone promises a strong ending, and even more spin-offs are on the horizon. There won’t be time to get upset over the season 5 finale for long, so just remember; November isn’t the end. It’s just the end of this chapter.