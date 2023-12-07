11 best episodes of ‘Modern Family’

The charm of sitcoms like Modern Family isn’t just that fabulous writing on-screen chemistry. The cast’s ongoing love for one another keeps people coming back season after season.

That certainly worked for this cast, their wit and bond earned them eleven seasons on the ABC sitcom, and that time together has even sparked several mini-reunions since the show ended. Their most recent family dinner has many viewers itching for a rewatch, so here are the best episodes from each season of Modern Family.

S1 Episode 9, “Fizbo”

Not only is this episode the first that we get to see Cam’s iconic clown character, Fizbo, but it’s also the perfect expression of each family member totally as themselves. Phil is working overtime to give Luke the most fun birthday ever when Luke would probably be happy with a cupcake and a cardboard box. Claire and Micthell are having difficulty enjoying themselves while Alex stirs up drama between Haley and her boyfriend. It’s completely chaotic and dramatic and the perfect culmination of the first season.

S2 Episode 3, “Caught in the Act”

This episode takes place during one morning at the Dunphey household. It’s Claire and Phil’s anniversary, and their children walk in on them having some intimate time in an attempt to give them breakfast in bed. Meanwhile, Gloria has accidentally sent Claire a mean email, and rushes over to their house in a ploy to delete it. The kids are exceptionally hilarious all throughout the episode, although the plot itself is funny enough as it is.

S3 Episode 19, “Election Day”

Claire has decided to run for city council, and the day of her election goes horribly array in all of the best ways. From losing her tooth, to Cam and Mitchell harassing people on the streets, the episode is emotional, hilarious, and chaotic. Any time the family comes together to celebrate each other is a 10/10 episode.

S4 Episode 13, “Fulgencio”

Gloria’s completely unhinged family members come to town for the christening of her new baby. Their very intense and starkly contrasted family dynamic lights up the episode, but it’s not quite the shining moment. The Dunphy household has their fair share of unsolvable problems, and Phil’s ploy to fix all of them is perhaps the best 30 seconds of any episode of TV ever. Just watch it.

S5 Episode 18 “Las Vegas”

Chaos in sues when the parents make their way to Las Vegas to have some fun on their own. Of course that comes with the fact that each and every one of them is on a secret mission that nobody else knows about. Clare is trying to win back some money, Phil is on his way to a magician’s club, and Cam and Mitchell have opposing ideas on what a fun day in Vegas looks like. As per usual there are iconic one-liners and hilarious gags, and the episode is completely non-stop.

S6 Episode 16, “Connection Lost”

This list is not a ranking, but if it were, “Connection Lost” would be at the top. The whole episode takes place through the screen of Claire’s laptop. She sits at the airport texting, Facetiming, and cyberstalking each of her family members in hopes of tracking down her oldest, Haley. The creativity for this episode is unmatched. As Claire drags everyone else into her family drama, she draws you in too. It’s literally perfect, no complaints. if you’re only going to watch one episode, this is the one to watch.

S7 Episode 7, “Phil’s Sexy, Sexy House”

This is a very iconic episode for Andy and Haley lovers. The family takes advantage of Phil’s job as a real estate agent and helps themselves to a very gorgeous, very sexy house. As they sneak around each other, each of them gets into some trouble trying to have a good time without getting caught. Of course, Andy and Haley sneak around as well, and let’s just say they’re hiding something from more than just Haley’s dad.

S8 Episode 8, “The Alliance”

Somehow season 8 is the first time we see Phil, Gloria, and Cam working to protect each other from their Pritchett spouses, and it really should’ve come sooner, because it is completely iconic. During this episode, the family is selecting their next vacation and the trio has decided to use their skills and some subliminal messaging to get their way once and for all. Of course, they have to fix some of each other’s mistakes along the way. The episode is completely clever and fun.

S9 Episode 9, “Tough Love”

Phil has left his real estate firm, and as a symbol of his departure, goes into the woods for a solo camping trip that he is wildly unprepared for. Meanwhile, Cam and Mitch are teaching Lily how to ride a bile. This is one of the sweeter episodes of the show, really allowing the audience to watch the families take care of each other during more emotional moments. If you’re a softie, bring out the tissues, because the gentleness and intimacy of the episode can get to you.

S10 Episode 5, “Good Grief”

Another tear-jerker! The Halloween episodes are already amazing, but unfortunately, this could not be a list made up of only Halloween episodes. So if you just have to choose one, choose this one. Mitch and Claire find out that their mother has died on Halloween, and go through what seems like all of the stages of grief while they mourn her death. The family reflects on DeDe’s life and their relationships with her, all the while dealing with the loss in their own unique, and occasionally hilarious ways.

S11 Episode 9, “Last Christmas”

The final season of Modern Family has its fair share of tumultuous and emotional episodes. The whole season demonstrates a lot of change for the family, and one of the best representations of that is the final Christmas episode. There are pockets of drama going on involving each family member, and they begin to realize all of their bickering may be happening for one of the last times. It’s a sweet and emotional episode, but fear not it has its fair share of jokes and humor too.

If you’re missing Modern Family take this as your sign to tune into Hulu or Peacock to watch some of the greatest hits, or the whole show. And if you’re looking for a new obsession and a long binge-watch, this is the show for you. Just watch one episode, and you’ll see.