15 hilarious ‘House of the Dragon’ episode seven memes that could sit upon the Iron Throne

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode seven.

Another week, another episode of House of the Dragon that had the people talking, and boy was there a lot to say after this action-packed episode.

Episode seven was stacked with a ton of massive moves, moments, and dragons for fans to indulge in and as you’d expect since its release social media has been plagued with reactions and of course, hilarious memes.

Before we get into things this is your last warning. This article will contain spoilers for House of the Dragon episode seven so make sure that you’re up to date on the show before you continue reading. Now that we got that out of the way, onto the memes.

During the episode, we saw Rhaeynera and Daemon make their plans to strengthen the Princess’ claim to the Iron Throne, while young Aemond Targaryen traded an eye for the most powerful weapon in all of Westeros — the massive dragon Vhaegar.

This wasn’t the only drama to unfold in the almost hour-long episode, but thanks to these memes you can get up to speed on what went down.

Everyone loves Daemon.

Daemon watching the telenovela unfold after years of warning Viserys that Hightowers will cause drama #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/V1w5p4hk4h — House Targayens 🐉 🏳️‍🌈 (@boredfluffcat) October 3, 2022

daemon targaryen everytime a spouse has to be put down #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/BbUlFGfDAM — benedetta || rhaenyra stan (@sansasnvw) October 3, 2022

Perhaps Aemond got what he deserved?

I started rooting for the child on child crime the second Alicent's kid hit that little girl, ngl. He did nothing wrong! 🤷‍♀️#HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/XO5TOOhBXt — julz. hotd era (@slytherndarkln) October 3, 2022

me watching the kids beat up Aemond for stealing Vhagar #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/46E7QilZwi — Yulli⁷ (@yullibby) October 3, 2022

It was an eventful episode for Laenor.

Me when Laenor says hates that the gods made him the way they did and Rhaenyra says "I don't" Aww. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/4e1kK13NhO — Neurokida (@AshleyG84288214) October 3, 2022

laenor after getting to fake his own death for the drama #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/54jaZMnaOu — madeleine (@maddymartinelli) October 3, 2022

Holy shit!!!! When I saw Laenor's bald head in that boat I said THANK GOD Rhaenyra isnt THAT cold yet!!! #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/EXLi8tafL0 — Neurokida (@AshleyG84288214) October 3, 2022

Another episode that aged King Viserys a lifetime.

As battle lines have now been drawn it remains to be seen how quickly the Dance of the Dragons will approach but with just three episodes left in the season fans should expect to get another massive episode next week.

If you’re not yet up to date on House of the Dragon or looking to rewatch the action and catch anything you may have missed, all seven episodes are available to stream now on HBO Max.