‘1923’ episode 3 ends with these major characters’ lives in the balance

Only three episodes into the Yellowstone prequel 1923 has not pulled any punches for viewers. The first two episodes were great, but episode three has left fans wondering what will happen next. As those who watch have seen, it was confirmed that John Dutton was killed.

The Scottish sheepherder Banner Creighton decided to take matters into his own hands after the Dutton’s hanged him from a tree in a land dispute. The Duttons were heading home from Billings when Creighton decided to attack. The attack has left some of the family with grave injuries, and only time will tell what their fates will be.

Whose life is in the balance in 1923?

Image via Paramount Plus

While John Dutton died during the ambush, he was not the only one wounded. Liz Strafford was also shot in the episode. Known for being a very strong and powerful woman, fans can guarantee she’s going to put up a fight to stay alive. Jack, Liz’s fiancé, was also shot during the episode. The rancher who is a very dedicated family man was not going to go out without a fight to protect those he loves.

Another character who got shot and is grasping for life is Jacob Dutton. Jacob is an interesting case, as he is played by world-renowned actor Harrison Ford. Jacob was shot, but it would be a very bold move to kill off Harrison Ford’s character so early on in the show. It is not out of the question, as the show has already shown a willingness to be bold with killing characters. Jacob is the head of the Dutton ranch and is the brother of James Dutton, who was played by Tim McGraw in the show 1883.

Cara Dutton, Jacob’s wife, writes to Spencer, her nephew, in a desperate attempt to get him and his fiancée back from their African trip to help fight. Cara wrote to Spencer and said, “Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed as well… This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one.”

Fans can tune in on Jan. 8 to see what happens next.