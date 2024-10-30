2nd-most expensive TV show ever gets third chance as Amazon refuses to fold after $300 million flop

Amazon Prime Video released its mega-spy thriller Citadel in 2023 to mixed reception. The $300 million series delighted some viewers but didn’t hit everywhere — but that hasn’t stopped the streamer from launching a brand new spin-off series.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is part of the larger Citadel world. The upcoming series will debut on Nov. 7 and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Agents Bunny and Honey.

The original Citadel series performed well in India, something that showrunner David Weil told The Nightly was “exciting” before he added that the result was achieved “clearly with many thanks to our beautiful star, Priyanka Chopra.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny was directed and created by Indian filmmakers Raj & DK and produced by the Russo brothers. Anthony Russo told The Nightly that there was “collaboration” between the various Citadel teams, and that, “Season one was the inspiration point for Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Then those shows figure out that if that’s the starting point and that’s the narrative world we live in, and the stylistic world that we live in, how can we interpret that in a way that’s organic to characters that we want to explore and the settings we want to put them in.”

Here is what we know about Citadel: Honey Bunny.

What is Citadel: Honey Bunny about?

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spy thriller set in the same world as the Priyanka Chopra spy series Citadel. This spin-off is set in India and filmed in Hindi and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Agent Bunny and Agent Honey.

The show is set in the 1990s, and the agents have reunited to protect their daughter.

When does Citadel: Honey Bunny come out?

The series will be released on Nov. 7, 2024.

Is Citadel: Honey Bunny on streaming?

Yes, the series will be available on Prime Video once it is released.

How much did it cost to make Citadel: Honey Bunny?

The original Citadel series cost $300 million to make. The budget for Citadel: Honey Bunny is not available.

Who is on Citadel: Honey Bunny?

The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon, Emma Canning, Sikander Kher, Stasa Nikolic, Simran, Soham Majumder, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Saqib Saleem, Kashvi Majmunder, Raimundo Querido, and more.

Is there a trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny?

Yes, the trailer was released in October.

