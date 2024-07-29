5 actors who asked for their characters to be flat-out killed (and 5 who probably should have)

Every now and then, we sit and wonder why some of our favorite TV characters were killed off. Similarly, there are times when it’s a mystery why a character hasn’t been given the boot yet. Surprisingly, some actors actually want to be written out of a story.

Recommended Videos

Maybe the story’s taken a weird turn, or there’s just no feasible way the character can move forward. It’s pretty hilarious thinking of an actor begging to be killed off, but it’s not as rare as you’d think. With that being said, here’s five times an actor pleaded for the boot, and five others that should have been written out long ago.

Sophie Turner wanted Sansa Stark to die a slow, painful death

While Sansa initially got on our collective nerves, she blossomed into a fierce and determined Queen in Game of Thrones. However, Sophie Turner actually wanted the Queen in the North to be written out after succeeding in her revenge mission. While chatting with Just Jared, she shared that she wanted “ a big death scene” for Sansa. “Something that will last a good episode, like poisoning, you can really drag that one out. Just a long slow death.”

The Vampire Diaries should have left Bonnie dead the first time

Kat Graham deserves a thousand and one apologies for the absolutely mindblowing mistreatment her character Bonnie received in The Vampire Diaries. After all, if Bonnie died early on, we’d have spent the rest of the show missing her fondly. Instead, the character essentially became the writers’ sacrificial lamb every other season, and my girl definitely deserved better.

Jeffrey DeMunn asked for Dale to be ripped apart by zombies

The Walking Dead remains a cultural phenomenon to this day, and it’s anyone’s guess why any actor would willingly want to be let go from such a successful venture. Dale’s death on the show came much earlier than comic book fans expected, but it was all thanks to DeMunn, who prioritized his loyalty to former showrunner Frank Darabont. When Darabont was fired during season 2, DeMunn asked for Dale to be chopped to bits. Talk about friendship!

Kitty from Glee should have been taken out, Mean Girls style

There was little to nothing to like about Kitty Wilde on Fox’s Glee. It was almost as if the writers wanted to make a Santana-Quinn hybrid but failed immensely. Kitty was downright evil and manipulative and had very few redeeming qualities if you ask me. In another Glee-esque world, she would have gotten the Regina George treatment, and whacked into oblivion by a school bus.

Milo Ventimiglia wanted Jess gone in Gilmore Girls

You may have been Team Jess, but actor Milo Ventimiglia told E! News that he actually asked for the character to be killed off, but was denied. “I was the one who actually tried to get Jess killed, and they didn’t go for it,” he said. He wanted the character to get “hit by a bus, a knife in the side of the neck, something bad.” Definitely not the prettiest picture for fans of Stars Hollow.

Lost’s Mr. Eko was over the sandy shores of Hawaii

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s Mr. Eko will always remain one of the most iconic characters on Lost. However, the British-Nigerian actor grew tired of filming in Hawaii, especially after losing both his parents. And while the showrunners had big plans for him, his request was eventually granted, and Lost fans said goodbye to Mr. Eko in season 3.

Chyler Leigh initiated Lexie’s tragic death in Grey’s Anatomy

Lexie Grey’s death will remain one of TV’s most heartbreaking moments, but it was actually Chyler Leigh who asked to be written out. She and showrunner Shonda Rhimes came to an agreement after Leigh had expressed the need to spend more time with her family. However, it doesn’t make the character’s death any less gut wrenching.

Believe it or not, Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t dumped Owen yet

While Kevin McKidd is a Scottish national treasure, his character Owen should have been one of many Grey’s characters to end up in the morgue. Grey’s Anatomy has said goodbye to a number of fan favorites, and managed to keep the whiny Owen well into season 21 of the hit medical drama. After everything we’ve been through, Owen’s exit should have happened years ago.

T-Bag deserved way worse than prison

Prison Break is an iconic staple of 2000s television, and T-Bag was the absolute scum of the earth. Time after time, the character evaded death, and when it seemed like he couldn’t get worse, he did! By the end of the series, the character’s fate was left open-ended, but pretty much everyone wanted to say a definitive goodbye to the devious scoundrel.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy