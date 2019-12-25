New $500 Baby Yoda Toy Already Has A 14-Month Waitlist

Everyone loves Baby Yoda, right? The cute little star of Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian has found himself as one of the most talked about aspects of the hit series, whether he’s toying around with the controls of the Mandalorian’s ship or using his Force powers on a rampaging Mudhorn. He’s also taken the internet by storm, with countless memes popping up on a daily basis and fans eager to get their hands on any kind of merchandise they can that features the character.

But, somewhat surprisingly, Disney hasn’t been providing a whole lot. You see, his popularity came as a huge surprise to them and they weren’t able to put out anything substantial on time for the holidays. Thankfully, though, some savvy and crafty people out there have taken it upon themselves to provide us with the Baby Yoda toys we so desperately crave and one particular item is causing quite a stir online.

Seen below is a roughly $500, handmade figure of The Mandalorian‘s breakout star that’s so in-demand right now that the waitlist is at least 14 months long, with the seller on Etsy saying it could be up to 17 months. And just by looking at the photos in the following gallery, you can see why fans are going crazy for it.

$500 Baby Yoda Toy Now Has A 14-Month Waitlist 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Impressive, right? Just know that if you do decide to plop your money down for this item, you’ll be waiting a long, long time for it to arrive in the mail.

But of course, this is just one example of countless unofficial toys of Baby Yoda that are out there and all in all, it’s pretty clear that the character has done wonders to promote The Mandalorian. Make no mistake about it, if “The Child” wasn’t already set to return for season 2 of the series, you can bet that he is now.

Tell us, though, have you picked up any Baby Yoda merch yet? Be sure to sound off in the usual place down below.