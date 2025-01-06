Forgot password
7 binge-worthy shows to watch while Apple TV+ is free

Published: Jan 6, 2025 06:03 pm

Calling all TV fans: Apple TV is free this weekend — Jan. 3-5 — and it’s absolutely time to take advantage of some of the most compelling shows on any streaming platform out there.

WATCH: A free weekend of Apple TV

Apple announced the decision to offer a free weekend of TV on Dec. 30. The streaming platform will be free on any device where Apple TV is available as long as you have an Apple ID.

Here are 7 shows to check out this weekend:

Severance

The first season of Severance debuted in 2022 and the show has clung on to popularity ever since. Now that the second season’s premiere date — Jan. 17! — is in sight, it’s the perfect time to catch up.

Silo

Silo is one of the literary sci-fi adaptations on streaming right now. Based on the Wool series by Hugh Howley, the show follows the stories of roughly 10,000 people who live in a silo underground. The show was renewed for two more seasons in December.

Shrinking

Harrison Ford has earned rave reviews as the lead of this 2023 series created by a few of the people who also brought us Ted Lasso. Jason Segal stars as a too-honest therapist who is surprised by how receptive others are to exactly that vibe. The series was renewed for a third season in October.

Bad Sisters

This dark comedy stars Sharon Horgan as one of the Garvey sisters, who have often plotted against a toxic brother-in-law who mysteriously dies. It is unclear if the second season will be the show’s final.

The Afterparty

Christopher Miller (The LEGO Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse), is the man behind this murder mystery that stars Tiffany Haddish as a detective who is set on solving the crime. The second season is the final season of the series.

Black Bird

Black Bird follows the real-life story of criminal Jimmy Keene, who was given the possibility of early release if he snitched on murderer Larry Hall. The second season is the final season of the series.

Slow Horses

The streamer greenlit four seasons of this series, led by Gary Oldman, before it even came out — and for good reason. Slow Horses stars Oldman as the director of a halfway house for British spies.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
