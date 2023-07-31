7 celebrities who bought homes from the cast of ‘Selling Sunset’

The Netflix series Selling Sunset has been a flagship reality show for the streamer – showcasing the highest possible levels of glamour, drama, and bingeable TV. For those unfamiliar with the hit show, Selling Sunset centers around the Oppenheim Group, a multi-million dollar real estate empire that sells homes to the stars.

The cast of Selling Sunset consist of an ultra-glamorous team of real estate agents – with many being former models and actors. With big ambition comes big personalities – often clashing with one another, but with a shared goal of selling homes to Hollywood’s most rich and famous.

These famous faces have made guest appearances on Selling Sunset throughout its six-season run. Many of these stars have purchased a home from the cast members at Oppenheim, thanks to their unique charm and star-worthy selling skills.

Karamo Brown

The Queer Eye cast member and fellow Netflix star appeared in the eighth episode of season 3, “A Not So White Wedding.” Karamo, a fan of the show, got into contact with Christine to find a family home for himself, his partner, and their sons. Together, they toured a family home worth a cool $2.9 million.



Thomas Bryant

The basketball star was teamed up with Chrishell Stausse to make a sale on his Woodland Hills home. Clearly, Chrishell was the right woman from the job, as she managed to sell the home for $3.7 million, a profit for Bryant – who had bought the property for $3.25 million. Chrishell also bagged a tasty $100,000 commission for herself along the way.



Taye Diggs

The Broadway legend appeared on the series thanks to his friendship with main cast member Mary Fitzgerald, who he has known for decades. Looking for the ideal family home, Diggs sets his sights on a three bedroom home for a $3 million price tag. It was also revealed that he previously dated another Selling Sunset star, Amanza Smith.



Jesse Tyler Ferguson

As it turns out, the Modern Family star is good friends with a member of the Selling Sunset family. The actor didn’t appear on the show to buy a home, but he made a brief cameo as a guest at Christine Quinn’s extravagant baby shower. Very Hollywood.



Simu Liu

Hi, Ken! The Marvel and Barbie star appeared on the show after a twitter conversation with Chrishell. At the end of the conversation, Selling Sunset super-fan Liu hinted that he wanted to be a client of Chrishell’s. His wish came true soon enough, and he appeared on a season 4 episode to buy his very own Mojo Dojo Casa House.



French Montana

The Moroccan-American rapper and former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star returned to reality for a brief moment when he held a virtual sales meeting with Mary. Mary tours his extravagant Calabasas home with its very own recording studio while French directs her via FaceTime call.



Larsa Pippen

The Real Housewives of Miami star and then-wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen had the ultimate reality collab when she appeared on Selling Sunset season 2. Chrishell pitched a $4.5 million home sale to her, but in true Real Housewives fashion, it was too small.