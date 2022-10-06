7 rules the ‘Survivor’ contestants have to follow

Survivor may seem like a winner takes all, no holds barred competition but apparently it’s not as ‘anything goes’ as it may seem — it turns out the show has some pretty hard and fast rules. Who knew? Well, now we do, and we want to share them with you. So here are seven of the rules all Survivor contestants must follow in exchange for a ticket to their castaway island adventure.

Cast members are only allowed one non-essential item each

Pack your bags: you just received an invitation to survivor island! Well, not quite. While you can pack your one bag full of bare essentials such as clothes and shoes, everything else is a no-go. That means no toiletries, no electronics, nothing. All cast members are allowed one handheld additional item, called a ‘luxury item.’ Nothing else is allowed and the contestant’s bags are checked upon arrival so no one is slipping a cell phone through that inspection! It’s survival conditions all the way. Although per Today, things such as insect repellent, sunscreen, feminine hygiene products, contact solution, and essential meds are allowed and in some situations, provided.

Clothing has to be pre-approved

Apparently, all clothing worn on Survivor has to be pre-approved by production. Certain colors and logos aren’t allowed on the show, the contestants can’t be matching each other and even what they don’t wear is up to production. In a Reddit AMA Max Dawson revealed that production would even ask them to specifically purchase certain clothing items and that costar John Cochran’s well-known and loved sweater vests were actually picked for him! So while the show obviously doesn’t have a wardrobe department, the clothes are still just as closely monitored as if they did. While it seems counterintuitive for a survivor-based show, it’s true!

Filming is 24/7

While it may seem obvious that contestants on a reality show are signing up to be filmed, it may not be obvious just how much filming they are agreeing to. Per their contestant agreements, they sign up for the filming of the good, the bad, and the naked! Yes, even if contestants are in the nude, the cameras can still be rolling. Of course, a lot of blurring happens when the episodes are aired, but the footage is still pretty raw. The contest lasts around a month, with the longest one lasting about 39 days, and during that time, the cameras are rolling 24/7, or can be at a moment’s notice.

Production is also able to edit or cut the footage as they see fit, and no other footage is allowed to be released. So on the off chance pictures are taken, they are not allowed to be shared. Alec of Season 37 learned this lesson the hard way. According to E!, after Alec released a photo of him and costar Kara on Instagram before the season was released, production was less than pleased. While he was not sued, he was disinvited from the season finale and was persona non grata around the Survivor water cooler.

Harming the environment gets you kicked off

Survivor contestants are expected to work with the planet, not against it, so anything overtly destructive to Mother Earth is a big no-no. That includes killing and eating endangered species of plants or animals, using non-pre-approved items for shelter, polluting, littering, etc. According to Cosmo, this can even include things as simple as moving rocks or taking shells, depending on the type of ecosystem they are in. So while contestants can use almost anything around them in their quest for survival, there are a few things that are definitely on the ‘do not disturb’ list. Thankfully cast and crew are filled in on what those items, plants, and animals are well before the competition begins. The goal is for contestants to leave their mark on fame, not the island.

No talking off camera

Mum’s the word if the cameras aren’t rolling. Apparently, as soon as filming stops, so do side conversations, as the contestants are only allowed to talk to each other while being filmed. Fortunately, this isn’t too hard a rule to follow, as the contestants are being filmed non-stop. There is always a member of the crew or production present with the contestants, not just to make sure they get all the good stuff on camera, but to ensure the safety of the contestants. On the off chance, the cameras aren’t rolling, contestants are encouraged to keep the convos to a minimum.

Contestants stay the entire season

It’s true! Even if contestants are eliminated they still stay the entire time. Production can choose to put them on the jury or send them off to another nearby location on their own little vacation, which they definitely deserve after surviving Survivor! But apparently, the contestants who stay on to be on the jury can snag an extra $40,000! In an interview with TMZ, Johnny Fairplay spilled this little Survivor snippet, although probably against production’s wishes as he subsequently admitted. But regardless, we are glad to have this little piece of insider info. So either way, whether it turns out contestants are there for the long haul, whether on the show, on the jury, or tucked away right out of sight of viewers.

The winnings are taxable

One million big ones, that’s a lot of money, except Survivor winners don’t quite get to keep it all, Uncle Sam gets a healthy cut. That’s right, the prize money is taxable. Contestants have to pay taxes on any money they win on the show and are responsible for all payments required from it. The contestants are aware of this before they agree to the show, as it’s outlined in their contestant agreement contracts. Although we are willing to bet it still stings when they have to watch that chunk of change disappear from their bank account and make its way into the government’s pocket. Bummer.

While Survivor is still one of the more wild and unruly reality TV shows out there, it’s nice to know behind the chaos there is order, that behind the scenes there are rules. These seven rules help keep the contestants safe, the viewer entertained and all the contestants on an even playing field, so the best man or woman can win.