‘You have ONE job’: ‘9-1-1’ season 8 is full of drama already but fans are thinking about only one thing

9-1-1 season 8 opened with a bang (or sting). What else would you call Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) almost crashing a plane into a bee-nado, causing all kinds of chaos? As far as viewers are concerned, however, all the killer bees in the world can’t possibly be more attention-grabbing than two beloved characters finally receiving the ultimate culmination of their seasons-long storyline.

Recommended Videos

9-1-1 fans are, have been, and likely always will ship characters Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman), who have been best friends for several seasons and whose heartwarming friendship has made everyone wish they too could get an amazing love story.

Or, as one X user put it, “9-1-1 season 8 you have ONE job.” I concur!

9-1-1 season 8 you have ONE job pic.twitter.com/y6r3dg7fks — Cherry ☆︎ 911 ☆︎ BI BUCK (@ravibuckleydiaz) October 5, 2024

SEASON 8 BOYFRIENDS OH MY GOD LOOK AT THEM pic.twitter.com/P8kObPpKil — Cherry ☆︎ 911 ☆︎ BI BUCK (@ravibuckleydiaz) October 7, 2024

AINT NO WAY THEY MADE THEM EXTRA PRETTY THIS SEASON FOR NOTHING



THIS IS OUR BUDDIE CANON BUCK AND EDDIE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LHDkV2C9uW — im.the_problem it's me 🚒🐝 🆂8 (9/26) (@theyheyhey) October 7, 2024

While everyone cheers over how great these actors look this season (Eddie is sporting a perfect new mustache), 9-1-1 viewers are dying to see Buck and Eddie as a couple once and for all because they feel their storyline has suggested it for a while now. One fan pointed out that the moment they met hinted they could one day be romantically involved. While no one minded seeing Eddie without his shirt on, it’s hard to deny that Buck full-on stared at Eddie in the locker room. It’s no wonder fans want them to be together! They even call them “Buddie” which works since, you know, they’re buddies. It’s a cheesy yet sweet name, which, when the characters aren’t almost dying or facing a bee-nado, fits the tone of this Ryan Murphy series.

i knew about buddie for ages before starting 9-1-1 but nothing could’ve prepared for this being how buck was first introduced to eddie NOTHING pic.twitter.com/ojl77DQa47 — kenny ♡ (@bvckystjames) March 9, 2023

I CANT HANDLE IT AAAAHHH — Ryan ☆ (@theoneeightteen) October 7, 2024

Fans’ yearnings for a Buck and Eddie romance kicked into overdrive when Buck finally came out as bisexual in season 7, sharing a head-spinning kiss with Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), with whom he’s now dating. I love Buck and Tommy’s relationship and think they’re so good for each other. They’ve shown each other the value of opening up and being honest about their emotions. But it’s tough not to agree with fans that Buck and Eddie share an equal, if not even more powerful, connection. While people do find love on dating apps (one of my best friends is that rare person who met her now-husband on Tinder), there’s something to be said about friends becoming lovers. When you already know so much about the other person, it’s even easier to continue to be vulnerable, which is what a lasting relationship needs to survive.

What does Tim Minear, the showrunner of 9-1-1, think about Buddie? When Buck came out in season 7, Minear told TV Insider, “I can’t really even predict for myself” the direction of the series. Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark have chatted about it in a lot of interviews, though. Guzman told TV Insider, “We just got to the point where Buck is having this own personal growth of himself, so it’s like baby steps towards anything and if anything.” The actors are also “very aware of the fandom and what they like to see from our characters,” as Guzman told Parade. Okay, so no one is saying that this will never happen…

It might not be what anyone wants to hear, but it doesn’t sound like there are plans to make this storyline happen anytime soon. Or, at the very least, it may take necessary time to build up to the required authenticity to pull off such a stunt successfully. That won’t stop fans from enjoying the ride, though, and with so much going on, at least the lives of Station 118’s employees are never boring. Oh, and did I mention Eddie’s swoon-worthy mustache?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy