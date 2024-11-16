9 things to know about ‘Bad Sisters’ Season 2 before watching

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Bad Sisters season 2

Everyone’s favorite bad sisters are back! Two years after its Apple TV premiere, Bad Sisters is returning for its highly anticipated second season. But before you watch, there are nine things you should know about the latest season of the Irish black comedy series.

What is Bad Sisters about?

The series follows the Garvey sisters, Eva, Ursula, Grace, Bibi, and Becka, who have relied heavily on each other for support following their parents’ sudden death. During season one, the sisters found themselves at the helm of an insurance investigation following the sudden death of their sister Grace’s husband, John Paul “JP” Williams, who was abusive. So they plotted to kill him.

How long after season 1 does season 2 take place?

Bad Sisters season 2 picks up two years after the first season ended.

Where can I watch Bad Sisters? Where to stream: AppleTV (Season 2) or Prime Video (Season 1) HOW TO WATCH: Bad Sisters on Apple Season 2 of Bad Sisters premiered exclusively on AppleTV+ on Nov. 13. New episodes will drop weekly in November and December up until Christmas. The latest season features eight new episodes, two less than the first season. The first season is available to watch on Prime Video. What can we expect in the new season? When the series resumes, all five Garvey sisters will be highly scrutinized when the body of John Paul’s father is found in a backyard pond. You may recall JP hid it there last season. The new season will include Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) getting remarried to Ian (Owen McDonnell), who is the exact opposite of her former, now deceased abusive husband, JP. Things are looking up for all the sisters this time around, although the past can’t stay buried forever. Who dies in Bad Sisters season 2? Warning: Spoilers to follow. Without giving too many spoilers away (because what fun would that be?), we will tell you that one of the show’s main character’s, Grace Garvey — played by Anne-Marie Duff — dies in a tragic car accident in episode 2 of season 2. The show’s creator, Sharon Horgan, told Entertainment Weekly that Grace’s death needed to happen, as “it was really hard to envisage the series with five sisters.” “I just couldn’t visualize it. I had to break them in order to build them up again,” said Horgan, adding that, “It gave them a whole new journey and reason.” Has the cast shared any spoilers for the new season? Duff, who plays the role of Grace, told Comic Book Resources that fans can expect thigns to be different in season 2. “They start off in a lovely place, but then quite quickly we realize that Grace still has secrets that she’s not shared with the other girls and that she’s constantly isolating herself,” she said. There’s still a little wall of secrets between them. And so, there’s a very sad inevitability about her downfall, isn’t there.” Is there a season 2 trailer? Yes, an official trailer for Bad Sisters season 2 was released in October 2024. Where was Bad Sisters season 2 filmed? Season 2 was filmed across various locations in Ireland and England.

Who is in the season 2 cast?

The cast includes the show’s creator, Sharon Horgan, who will star as Eva Garvey, Fiona Shaw, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell.

