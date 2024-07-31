’90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ season 7: air date, cast, and more

The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has an extra layer of chaos compared to its predecessor. The series follows international couples – many of whom have never met in person – attempting to progress from dating to spending the rest of their lives together, and many of the people featured have been among the most memorable and messy in the entire franchise.

Recommended Videos

The series is back for a seventh season this summer, so here’s your handy intro guide to every new couple featured on the hit reality series, and when viewers can expect to meet these long-distance couples.

Image via People

Season 7 of Before The 90 Days will premiere on Sunday, September 1st, 2024, at 8 p.m. (Eastern Time) or 7 p.m. CT (Central Time) on the TLC network. The series will air one episode per week. Viewers can also access new episodes on the TLC’s streaming service, Discovery Plus, where it will drop at the same time that it does on network television. Fans can also access 90 Day Fiancé shows via Max (formerly HBO Max), but the streamer is also known for having an incomplete collection compared to Discovery Plus.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 7 cast

Joining the franchise are a host of fresh faces, including eight international couples going to steady and are hoping to get engaged by the series’ end.

These couples include:

Tigerlily (41), a single mom from Texas, & Adnan (23), a much younger, devout Muslim model from Jordan

(41), a single mom from Texas, & (23), a much younger, devout Muslim model from Jordan Veah (27), a Florida resident who is friends with her ex & Sunny (26), a South African planning a proposal

(27), a Florida resident who is friends with her ex & (26), a South African planning a proposal Vanja (41), another Floridian & Božo (38), who she met on a dating app while visiting his home country of Croatia

(41), another Floridian & (38), who she met on a dating app while visiting his home country of Croatia Niles (28), an Alabama native who is dating his international pen pal, Matilda (23), from Ghana, who he proposed to over the phone

(28), an Alabama native who is dating his international pen pal, (23), from Ghana, who he proposed to over the phone Joe (34), an Italian-American from Jersey living in Florida, who fell for Magda (23), a resident of Poland and a talented volleyball player

(34), an Italian-American from Jersey living in Florida, who fell for (23), a resident of Poland and a talented volleyball player Brian (52), a wheelchair rugby player from Illinois, & his Brazilian beau, Ingrid (33), who has never met him in person

(52), a wheelchair rugby player from Illinois, & his Brazilian beau, (33), who has never met him in person Rayne (38), a New Mexico citizen who has been dating Chidi (34), a blind man from Nigeria, for five years but has never met him

(38), a New Mexico citizen who has been dating (34), a blind man from Nigeria, for five years but has never met him Loren (33), a Las Vegas hustler & Faith (31) a transgender woman from the Philippines hoping to move in with her love.

There will inevitably be drama, but here’s hoping at least some of these couples make it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy