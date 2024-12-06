’90 Day Fiance’: Darcey and Stacey before surgery, revealed

Darcey and Stacey Silva, stars of 90 Day Fiancé and their spin-off Darcey & Stacey, have undergone some dramatic transformations over the years.

Recommended Videos

From their pre-reality TV days, to their current lives as TV personalities, the sisters have evolved, not just in their personal lives, but also in their appearances, thanks to numerous cosmetic procedures. These days, the twins look totally unrecognizable from their time before the spotlight. Let’s take a trip down memory (and plastic surgery) lane.

Darcey and Stacey back in the day

Believe it or not, the sister’s reality TV career started way before 90 Day Fiancé. In 2010, the twins starred in a show called The Twin Life, which gave viewers a glimpse into their lives as wives, moms, and entrepreneurs. In the teaser for the series, Darcey and Stacey were rocking brunette hair, slimmer faces, and a much more natural look. It’s a far cry from their glammed-up appearances today.

The show followed the twins as they balanced married life with raising kids, as well as running their fashion brand. Even back then, they had a flair for drama and a love for all things glamorous, but their look was refreshingly down-to-earth compared to what we’ve seen in recent years.

Fast forward to 2017, and Darcey burst onto the scene with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Fans were instantly hooked on her tumultuous relationships, starting with her romance (and drama) with Tom Brooks, who openly fat-shamed her. But Darcey didn’t let body-shaming or heartbreak slow her down. She went on to date Bulgarian model Georgi Rusev, and the two tied the knot in 2023.

The start of their transformation

By the time Darcey & Stacey premiered, the twins were already on their way to redefining their look. In season 2, they made headlines for their “twin transformation” trip to Turkey, where they went under the knife for a series of procedures together, including lip lifts, nose lifts, breast lifts, and waist-contouring surgeries. Darcey described the trip and procedures as a “spiritual journey.”

Despite facing criticism online, with many fans expressing concern over their increasingly altered appearances, the sisters have been unapologetic, emphasizing how much thought they put into finding the right clinic. But their makeovers didn’t stop there. In 2023, they took another trip to the surgeons, this time to get neck lifts, chin liposuction, cheek lifts, and even fox-eye surgery. By 2024, the twins had lost 40 pounds and were proudly showing off their snatched waists and glamorous new looks in matching outfits.

Comment

byu/No_Swordfish1752 from discussion

inDarceyAndStaceyTLC

While the Silva twins are thrilled with their transformations, fans have mixed feelings. Some love their boldness and confidence, while others worry that they’ve gone too far. One fan even said: “Darcey and Stacey seem addicted to plastic and cosmetic surgery. It’s only made them look older and botched.”

Still, the twins have no regrets. They’ve always been open about their cosmetic procedures and insist it’s about feeling good in their own skin. Plus, they make sure to do everything together, so they still have that twin bond, even when it comes to surgery.

Evidently, Darcey and Stacey have come a long way since their The Twin Life days. From natural beauties, to the glam queens of 90 Day Fiancé, their transformations are undeniable. Love them or hate them, one thing’s for sure: Darcey and Stacey know how to keep us talking and tuning in.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy