’90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort’: Big Ed sees therapist that claims he was a leprechaun in a past life

90 Day Fiancé fans familiar with “Big” Ed Brown will be familiar with his many insecurities, particularly over his 4’11” height. From his first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Ed lied constantly to his partners to soothe his ego. When online dating then-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega, Ed told Rosemarie he was 5’2”, as he fretted she would not be attracted to him if he was too short. This lie was abundantly clear when they met in person for the first time, as Rose is also 5’2”, and was noticeably taller than him — oops!

Ahead of the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, Big Ed opened up to E! News about his relationship therapy sessions at the resort with partner Liz Woods. In particular, transpersonal-regression therapy told the reality star that his insecurity stems from a past life — as a leprechaun, of course.

Speaking about his and Liz’s experience at the couples’ retreat, Big Ed revealed, “I think what we both really enjoyed was the trans regression therapy, where they take you back to where you were in a previous life.”

Previously, Big Ed has spoken out on 90 Day Fiancé about living with Klippel-Feil syndrome — a genetic spinal condition that can cause a shorter neck, vertebrae fusion, and impaired mobility of the upper spine. This can also affect growth. Such an insinuation from a therapist would be offensive to many people, but Big Ed seems to enjoy this alternate explanation for his smaller size.

“I learned I was once a three-foot tall leprechaun in a previous life,” Ed recalled, laughing about the experience. If the therapist is right, height insecurity has plagued the 58-year-old for many lifetimes, so let’s hope that confronting his past lives will put Ed on the road to a healthy relationship with Liz.