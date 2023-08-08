’90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort’s Angela Deem hints at her and Michael Ilesanmi’s relationship status

Angela Deem and Michael Illesanmi have been one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most notorious couples ever since they debuted in seasons 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, then later appearing on season 7 of the original series. Angela, an American, was first contacted on Facebook by Michael, who is from Lagos, Nigeria. Despite their 22-year age gap and scepticism from both families, the couple met and married, against all odds.

The couple appeared on the spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, hooking in viewers with their on-again, off-again relationship, marred with allegations of cheating, lies, and drama over grandmother Angela’s ability to potentially get pregnant with the couple’s child.

Angela and Michael will appear on a new spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, where they will join other couples at a rehabilitative resort aimed to fix their failing relationships. Michael is unable to travel from his home country of Nigeria due to visa restrictions, but is involved in the show virtually via video call.

Ahead of The Last Resort’s first episode on Aug. 14th, Angela talked to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship status with Michael, whom she married in 2020.

TLC via YouTube

From what Angela stated in her interview, she and Michael likely split up or came close to splitting prior to their time on The Last Resort. “I am in love with him, but you know, love don’t keep a person together” Angela explained, adding that “you both have to come to an understanding” eventually.

Angela described their relationship on the new spin-off as “explosive”. “This is real-life, people” Angela emphasized, stating that she’s “not ashamed” to show her relationship in a true light. In one new scene, Angela brings prospective divorce papers to a virtual meeting at the resort.

Angela was determined to make The Last Resort what it was meant to be – one last chance to see if their relationship can be salvaged before throwing in the towel for good. “This, to me, is the last resort” she emphasized.

Angela continued, “I’m getting older, and if he is making me think he’s playing with me or if he really is using me to come to someone else […] I’m gonna move on because I think I waited long enough for him to change”. Angela stopped short of revealing whether the couples retreat worked for them by the end of their time at the resort, which will be revealed when The Last Resort starts airing this month.