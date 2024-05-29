’90 Day Fiancé UK’ season 3 – meet the cast

The third season of 90 Day Fiancé is back on our screens this week, to the delight of hopeless romantics and nonbelievers in long-distance alike. This time, seven new couples — and one returning couple — will take viewers along on their journey of making a cross-continental marriage work.

Here’s your introductory guide to the line-up for season three, including their backstory and the drama that awaits.

Charlotte and Johan

Image via Discovery Plus

34-year-old Charlotte and 21-year-old Johan crossed paths when the Englishwoman visited the holiday resort in the Dominican Republic where he worked as an entertainer. Despite only spending five weeks in total together, the two agreed to get married and start trying for a baby as soon as possible.

Charlotte is not, however, embarking on this journey with her family and friends by her side. Her loved ones criticized her for lending Johan’s family money to fix their home after a hurricane, and have accused the young Dominican — 13 years Charlotte’s junior — of using her to emigrate to the U.K.

Jamie and Kathleen

Image via Discovery Plus

Mama’s boy Jamie is waited on hand and foot by his loving mother, who does chores for him while he tends to his collection of WWE action figures. Jamie dreams of bringing his partner, Kathleen — a Philippines native living in Cyprus — back to the U.K. for double the pampering.

Kathleen, however, isn’t so sure. After the two took a brief break and Jamie saw other women, Kathleen felt betrayed by her British partner. If she is to settle down and leave her friends and family behind for another new country, the hopeful romantic wants to be sure she’s making the right decision.

John and Sprite

90 Day Fiance UK John and Sprite

British chef John met Sprite in Thailand when he was teaching English in his new partner’s home country. Sprite is keen to make the big move to the U.K., and send his photography career to new heights, but Sprite has his sights set on London, and John lives in a rural area.

John is nervous to see Sprite again, as he has gained weight and is worried about being rejected by his aesthetics-obsessed boyfriend. Sprite openly discusses his lack of attraction to “big” guys like John in front of the camera — which is hardly going to win over John’s family, or any viewers.

Louise and Jose

Image via Discovery Plus

As shown in season two, Colombian rapper Jose won over Gloucester resident Louise — dubbed his “chicken” — by making sweet music for her, and found himself moving to the small English city to be with his love, as well as her less-than-impressed adult son. The two married in a crowded government building in Colombia, and quickly fell pregnant when they moved back to the U.K.

At the end of season two, man-of-few-words Jose managed to scrape a pass in his English exam and was allowed to stay in the country. Now with a son, it’s time for Jose to pull his weight and prove he can provide for his family with a steady job.

Nicole and Taher

Image via Discovery Plus

Nicole and Taher, both 25, first locked eyes when Nicole visited Taher’s home country of Egypt on a holiday where she visited the restaurant where he worked. The only issue was that Nicole’s then-fiancé was there too. Oops.

To ensure Taher could come back to the U.K. with her, Nicole and Taher eloped in an Egyptian ceremony her family couldn’t attend. The nuptials were certainly rushed, with Nicole stressing over Taher’s perception of how modestly she dresses, which remains a source of tension for the couple.

Sam and Ali

Image via Discovery Plus

In a 90 Day Fiancé tale as old as time, Sam met Ali while he was working at her vacation destination. The two continued to keep in contact after she returned home, using social media to support their long-distance relationship.

However, Ali’s social media footprint led him into trouble, as Sam discovered he had a reputation with women he was meant to “entertain.” Ali swears it’s all good clean fun, and that Sam is his first-ever girlfriend, but there’s still some doubt about his intentions with the Brit.

Tony and Nui

Image via Discovery Plus

While visiting Thailand in 2021, British citizen Tony came across Nui — and it was love at first swipe. Unlike many 90 Day Fiancé couples, Tony and Nui have spent a lot of time together, regularly meeting up in person and traveling together.

However, if they were to move in together permanently, things are not so simple. Nui has children from a previous relationship, and her potentially moving abroad to the U.K. — or Thailand, in Tony’s case — would make for some serious life upheaval. However, long-distance is getting difficult for the two, so the couple will have to make a decision — and soon.

