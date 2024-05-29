’90 Day Fiance’: Who is Shawn Finch?

There’s a couple on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise that’s capturing a lot of attention and curiosity. That would be celebrity hair stylist Shawn Finch and his partner Alliya, who transitioned from Douglas in the middle of the couple’s relationship. While that’s a whole different story altogether, let’s get to know Shawn a little better.

The Love in Paradise spinoff tells the stories of couples who reside in places that the common people would refer to as well, paradise. Alliya lives in Brazil, and on the show it certainly looks appealing. Shawn and Alliya met during the pandemic online and formed a tight bond, and quickly fell in love. Shawn is currently 61 years old and has mostly lived in West Hollywood.

Shawn works as a hairstylist for TV and for movies. He has an IMDb with loads of impressive credits for hair and makeup, including the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, The Voice, Jack and Jill, Whitney and the 1998 film What Dreams May Come. He’s been nominated for 13 Emmys and he’s won one.

His Instagram page is actually chock full of pictures of Shawn with celebrities. These include Cher, Blake Shelton, Steven Tyler, Barbra Streisand and many others. Shawn is getting a lot of attention because of his relationship with Alliya, and on the show he revealed that “When I first met Alliya, she was he, and he was Douglas.”

Douglas liked to wear makeup and Shawn never thought anything of it, but a year and a half into their relationship that changed. Regardless, the hairdresser told PRIDE that he was excited to share the couple’s “amazing story” and even though he wasn’t necessarily prepared to lose Douglas, he was glad it was being documented because he felt it was “such an important study.”

Shawn felt it was important to highlight the story of Alliya’s transition and how he deals “with a whole person that has to live their life authentically.” He also knows what a “big deal” it is to appear on such a popular show and he wants to make sure he represents “this particular part of the community.”

“I think there’s so many people out there that it’s going to touch [like] people that might have the same feelings as Alliya,” he said. “The reason I did it was for Douglas. I know the reason I did it was for Douglas and now I’m doing it because of Alliya.”

