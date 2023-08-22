’90 Day: The Last Resort’: Big Ed and Angela go skinny dipping and flash each other

When two of the 90 Day Fiancé universe’s biggest personalities get together, things like this happen.

On the new episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Angela Deem was in for a surprise when she walked in on “Big” Ed Brown in his birthday suit, relaxing in a hot tub with his clothed partner, Liz Woods.

“You’re at a resort, you can’t do that here!” Angela pointed out. “Yes I can!” Ed retorted, before inviting Angela to join in on his skinny dip. Ed quickly hopped out of the tub to greet Angela, leaving nothing to the imagination whatsoever. “Come on in!”

Luckily, Angela saw the funny side of his stunt, and was in fits of giggles. “I Just wanted to salute you!” Ed quipped. Ever the character, the 57-year-old grandmother knew the perfect way to respond to Ed’s gesture. “How’s that?” Angela quipped, pulling down the top of her dress to flash her bare breasts at the couple.

After the other cast members joined them for a dip, Angela couldn’t help but get in a last dig at Big Ed. “He gets a medal of courage!” she said, which is perhaps the most backhanded compliment ever. She elaborated that her husband Michael, who is attending The Last Resort virtually to travel restrictions, is “bigger.” Angela, nicknamed “MeeMaw” by her family and fellow cast members, added that there was “no comparison” between the two.

Angela made a similar joke to Ed, saying “we can get you an extension!”. Ed’s response? The hot tub was “cold.”