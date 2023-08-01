’90 Day: The Last Resort’ couples, release date, and how to watch

90 Day Fiancé is back with a brand new spin-off, featuring a host of familiar faces from across the 90 Day universe. Five fan-favorite couples that have had some serious ups and downs throughout their on-screen journey will return to our screens. This time, they will be at a brand-new location – a couples’ retreat far from home.

This resort will be far from a vacation, however. The potential couples will be facing counseling, group therapy, and a series of organized challenges at the resort that will either make or break the relationship. By the end of their time at the resort, the couples must decide if they’re in it for the long run, or if it’s time to part ways for good.

Couples featured in the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Image via TLC

There are five couples in the first series of The Last Resort, made up of famous alumni from previous shows and spin-offs.

“Big” Ed Brown, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 4 with former partner Rosemarie Vega, will be on the series with girlfriend Liz Woods. Woods starred alongside Brown in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7.

90 Day legends Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa will also be staying at the resort. The couple debuted on 90 Day Fiancé season 6, before appearing on the spin-offs Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Diaries, and Pillow Talk.

Although he does not appear in the promotional poster or the trailer, Angela Deem will be joined by her husband Michael Ilesanmi, who typically resides in Nigeria. The couple initially appeared on season 7 of the original series, and later starred in Happily Ever After? season 7.

Season 8 alumni Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya appear in the promotional trailer for the new series. Throughout their time together, the married couple, who also have two children, have faced some serious crises over Jovi’s discriminatory views towards Yara’s Ukrainian background.

The final couple on season one of The Last Resort are Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown. Molly debuted on season 5 of the original 90 Day Fiancé series with former husband Luis Mendez. Molly met Kelly on Happily Ever After? season one, but announced their split in November 2022.

90 Day: The Last Resort release date

Image via TLC

The first episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort will air on Monday, August 14th, at 9 pm ET/PT on the TLC network. The episodes will air on a weekly basis. The first episode will debut immediately after a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – currently in its fifth season.

How to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort

Image via TLC

90 Day: The Last Resort will be available to watch live on the TLC network. For streaming access, the series will also be available on both Discovery Plus and Max.