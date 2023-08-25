’90 Day: The Last Resort’ Everything we know about Kalani’s ‘hall pass’ boyfriend

On the new series 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani Faagata opened up about being granted a “hall pass” by her husband Aseulu Pulaa due to Aseulu’s infidelity. In the premiere episode, Kalani revealed in group therapy that both she and her husband had been unfaithful in their marriage, and attempts to correct the course of their relationship had failed.

After a case of oral thrush revealed that Aseulu had been with another woman, Aseulu permitted his wife to kiss another man to make things even. However, it was later revealed that the infection came from more than just kissing. In the negotiation, Kalani used the term “hall pass” to refer to her new mystery man.

This deal did not, however, make things better for the couple. Kalani admitted to developing feelings for her “hall pass” and that they did more than just kiss. A tearful Aseulu admitted that this change felt like a betrayal, and things did not feel even after all.

Furthermore, Asuelu admitted that he didn’t want his wife to take him up on the hall pass offer, “It’s really hard because I give her the permission to go kiss somebody, when I say that, I have trust for her that she’s not going to do that.”

“I never meant to stay in touch with this guy, but I’m also not the type of person that can sleep with someone and just forget about it,” Kalani admitted, adding that despite everything, “I really want to make my marriage work with Asuelu.”

What we know about Kalani’s “Hall Pass”

Image via TLC

While not initially named, Kalani’s new romantic partner was confirmed as Dallas Nuez, a security guard based in Kalani’s new home state of California, according to In Touch Weekly. Fans had long speculated that Kalani was seeing someone new prior to her appearance on The Last Resort, based on photos shared by the reality star on Instagram. Dallas was nicknamed “the tattooed man” by fans, as his inked arms and hands gave away the fact that Kalani was not with Asuelu.

Dallas appeared in Kalani’s Instagram stories multiple times, even appearing to be in either her or his home kitchen. According to an exclusive by The U.S. Sun, Dallas has been introduced to Kalani’s family, and they are “ready to move in together.”

If true, it seems that Kalani and Aseulu’s best efforts to save their marriage in The Last Resort may have proven futile. As for the hall pass, things certainly went farther than one kiss.