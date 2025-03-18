‘A cleanly executed gutpunch’: One episode of ‘Adolescence’ is hitting home hard

Netflix is onto a monster hit with Adolescence. The British limited series centers on 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who’s arrested on suspicion of murder in the first episode. The show then goes on to show the impact of this on his family, explore his school life, dig into the grimy manosphere, and attempt an understanding of the impacts of misogyny.

Recommended Videos

It’s a compellingly paced and beautifully performed drama, with the tension heightened by jaw-dropping technical proficiency. Each episode was shot in a single take, encompassing multiple changes of scenery, large crowd scenes, moving between vehicles and interiors, and one “how in the heck did they even do that!?” drone shot.

Since its premiere last week Adolescence has rocketed to the top of the global Netflix TV charts, leaving its competitors in the dust and instantly cementing it as the TV awards season frontrunner. But even amongst the near-universal praise, there’s one episode viewers believe is one of the most important hours of television in years.

‘The best episode of TV anyone will see all year’

#Adolescence episode 3, is one of the most unsettling, intense yet thought-provoking pieces of British Television. The game of chess played between the psychiatrist and accussed is simply brilliant – I am in awe of the writing. The series is streaming on @netflix @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/lsuKnbFRv2 — Ashveer Singh (@ashveersingh06) March 14, 2025

We’re talking episode three, which sees Erin Doherty’s psychologist Briony Ariston visiting Owen Cooper’s Jamie Miller in the psychiatric facility he’s being held in before trial. Ariston’s job is to assess Jamie, asking him questions to evaluate his personality, his understanding of the case, and gauge his emotional responses.

In comparison to the other episodes, this one is somewhat static. The vast majority of the action takes place within a single plain room, with the camera revolving around Ariston and Cooper as she attempts to complete her evaluation. But though this episode is light on bravura camera moves, it’s dripping with dramatic tension.

the way that I want to viscerally scream, cry, throw up and then go hug him.



genuinely perfect acting, camera work and editing.



stunning work all round! — Clare Cosy (@ClareCosy) March 15, 2025

Many have zeroed in on Jamie’s behavior, as the episode subtly shows without telling how deeply internalized his misogyny has become:

As someone who has worked extensively with traumatised children, it was spot on. Essentially this boy WAS still a child. And unable to cope with his anger and emotions. I found it incredibly sad. — Nic 🇵🇸 (@Nouz12345) March 18, 2025

And, as Netflix itself points out, the third episode was the first episode to be filmed. This means this was – incredibly – Owen Cooper’s first time ever performing before cameras on set. Without understating things:

Episode 3 was the first episode to be filmed, and #Adolescence was also Owen Cooper's first acting job – which means this episode was the first time he'd ever been on a set. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZquN6QEd5J — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2025

And, finally, there’s a reason this show is terrifying parents of young teenage boys. Social media algorithms are designed to pour misogynist content down their necks and Jamie – who you feel in other circumstances would be a perfectly intelligent and polite boy – is the result:

All the actors are amazing, but props to Erin Doherty in ep3. Scary that young boys are growing up this was. Get young people off social media, off YouTube, off gaming. Get them outside, hobbies, sports, respecting their peers and young girls. STAT! — cowboy stan 🤠 (@spiropyran) March 17, 2025

I can only echo the chorus of people demanding this show gets some serious awards recognition. Each major cast member is delivering career-defining performances, all buoyed up by some seriously ambitious film-making. Hey Netflix, fund more things like this and don’t waste your money on dreadful CGI-stuffed blockbuster flops!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy