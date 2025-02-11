‘A collision course with disaster’: What happened to Destoni on ‘Dr. Phil’?

Over the years, Dr. Phil has introduced us to some unforgettable guests, and one of the most talked-about was Destoni. When she appeared on the show in 2019 at just 14 years old, her explosive anger issues had her family in crisis. Her mother, Melissa, was desperate for help, fearing for her safety and the well-being of others around Destoni.

It was clear from the start, that Destoni’s temper was more than just teenage rebellion. Her threats and outbursts made her a serious concern for everyone in her life, including teachers, classmates, and believe it or not, even Dr. Phil himself.

Destoni’s explosive behavior on Dr. Phil

Destoni’s episode, titled “Expelled, Handcuffed, & Violent: My 14-Year-Old Daughter Is Out of Control,” was an intense one. Throughout the show, Destoni displayed defiance, disrespect, and outright aggression. She didn’t hesitate to lash out verbally; her attitude was enough to make even Dr. Phil step back.

As the episode unfolded, Dr. Phil worked to get to the root of Destoni’s behavior, uncovering deep-seated emotional wounds. Her father had been arrested when she was just 3 or 4 years old, leaving her with severe abandonment issues. Destoni revealed that she felt unheard by her mother, and that she struggled with bottling up her emotions. Instead of expressing her feelings in a healthy way, she lashed out in anger. Unfortunately, this pattern had only gotten worse over time, leading to violent outbursts that terrified those around her.

Dr. Phil didn’t sugarcoat the situation, telling Destoni and her mother: “I think you as a family and Destoni as an individual are on a collision course with disaster.” He knew that without intervention, things could take a tragic turn. That’s why he recommended Destoni attend the Center for Discovery, a treatment facility specializing in behavioral and emotional issues.

Where Is Destoni Now?

Destoni ended up going to the Center for Discovery, and according to various sources, it had a major impact on her. One Redditor even claimed to have been her roommate at the facility, saying: “Coming from her old roommate from the facility, she’s actually one of the kindest people you could meet. Sure, she has an attitude but she’s still kind. I spent a few days with her and sort of got to know her while I was new.”

That’s a big contrast from the girl viewers saw on Dr. Phil. It seems like therapy and professional guidance really helped Destoni understand and manage her emotions. In 2022, Dr. Phil reconnected with Destoni to get an update on her progress. At the time, she was still in a residential treatment program, continuing to work on her anger management. She shared that she had been taking classes and learning coping strategies to control her emotions, rather than letting them control her.

There have been a lot of fascinating characters before and after her appearance, but Destoni’s time on Dr. Phil was one of the most unforgettable in the show’s history. At just 14, she was already spiraling down a dangerous path, but with therapy and time, she has managed to make real progress. While there haven’t been many public updates about her, it’s clear that Destoni is on a path toward healing. Hopefully, wherever she is, she’s still working on herself and continuing to grow.

