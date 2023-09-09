A Disney original digs its way out of certain doom as the studio finally finds its seemingly lost faith in the film

We all know how Disney loves to go out of its way while promoting its films and shows. We are also unfortunately aware of what the future holds for the ones that the studio refrains from advertising at all. Thus, for an upcoming original to be MIA from Disney’s promotional grid when it is less than three months away from release did make its path ahead look increasingly doomed. But for reasons unknown, the studio seems ready to give the film a fighting chance.

Just days after dropping two promotional posters and a single still — doing the bare minimum in the name of promotions — Disney has finally acknowledged Wish in the most magical way possible — by giving it a place amidst its established stars like Cinderella, Rapunzel, Belle, etc. At the recently held D23, Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts, announced (via Cinemablend) that Asha, the protagonist of Wish, will be coming to Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and EPCOT.

While it is a drop in the ocean when compared to the massive marketing the likes of The Little Mermaid, Moana, and many others have enjoyed to date, Wish getting its belated moment in the spotlight will be welcome news for those who are just about done with Disney rehashing its classic tales with concerning desperateness.

Also, even though Asha’s addition to the Disney Parks does not ensure in any way that Wish is safe from being the next Mouse dud, at least the studio is doing something to ensure that people out there know it exists and the original’s chances at the box office don’t dry up because it ended up being “that Disney film we never knew existed” when it rolls into theaters this Nov. 22, 2023,