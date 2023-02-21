A good samaritan eases our woes after latest ‘The Last of Us’ episode ending with hilarious ‘deleted scene’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Episode 6: “Kin.”

If you’re still reeling from that shock ending to “Kin” — you’re not the only one. HBO’s The Last of Us aired its sixth episode on Feb. 19, continuing the story of Pedro Pascal‘s Joel, a tough and cynical smuggler, and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, a wise-cracking teenager, as they journey across a post-apocalyptic America.

HBO’s live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog’s immensely successful video game franchise has turned heads for the last few weeks, catering to long-time fans as well as first-time viewers. We’ve just witnessed Joel and Tommy’s reunion, watched Ellie get the greatest gift of all: a menstrual cup, and found ourselves on the edge of our seats after Joel and Ellie are ambushed by raiders and Joel is stabbed with the broken end of a baseball bat.

Joel is bleeding out fast, which leaves Ellie in charge of saving his life at any cost. She can’t make it to the Firefly base alone, and she’s come to consider Joel like a father to her, so there’s a lot at stake for this week’s upcoming episode, “Left Behind,” which will finally introduce Ellie’s childhood best friend, Riley, who’ll be extremely familiar to gamers. We’re all terribly worried about Joel, and even though fans of Naughty Dog’s franchise know exactly what happens from here, it doesn’t soften the blow of Joel being in imminent danger.

What does, then? Well, we stumbled across a video on Reddit that’s guaranteed to wash away those woes. Pedro Pascal, who’s famous for Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, has always been known as a goofball. He’s never too far from social media, uploading lighthearted videos of himself and generally acting the fool.

It’s just as endearing as it sounds, but check out his Instagram if you don’t believe us. If The Last of Us didn’t make you fall in love with this man, his harmless antics certainly will. Be warned: This deleted scene has been certified “too salacious” for HBO. How scandalous.

On a more serious note, we could all use a good laugh right now, especially as we fear for Joel’s survival. Ellie’s a capable girl, but there’s still a little worry festering inside of us. Our hands are sweating as we speak.

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Joel makes it out alive when “Left Behind” airs on HBO this Sunday.