A Highly Anticipated Zombie Show Premieres Tonight

Zombies and Halloween are the perfect pair, so what better way to prepare for the spookiest day of the year than with a brand new zombie show that has an epic pedigree?

Tonight, October, 15th will see Syfy debut its brand new zombie show, Day Of The Dead, at 10:00 pm ET. The series is a tribute to the movie Day Of The Dead, the George A. Romero classic released in 1985. It is the third film in Romero’s legendary Night of the Living Dead series that started in 1968. However, while it shares a name with the Romero film, it is not a direct remake of the story. Instead, showrunners Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas have said that their show aims to tell a new tale with similar themes and ideas to Romero’s original work.

According to Syfy, their Day Of The Dead is set in the small town of Mawinhaken, Pennsylvania. This small town is considered a dead-end by many of its residents. But a new fracking operation seems to signal that things might be turning around. However, one day a terrible event occurs. When the dead rise from their grave and zombies invade, the town’s sleepy normalcy is shattered. Six strangers, all of whom were planning on having a good or significant day, have to come together to survive the day and fight back against the creatures despite their various political and ideological differences.

The series is heavily promoting its unique and unusual elements. This includes the fact that all 10 episodes are set within the first 24 hours of the zombie outbreak, leading to a fast-paced and tense storyline. Also, these zombies are not your usual shambling creatures, as a simple headshot isn’t enough to drop them. The entire head must be destroyed to put an end to them. And, in a fascinating twist, a single bite doesn’t guarantee someone will turn, which sounds like the perfect recipe for tension. On top of this, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas have said that the show will feature a lot of social commentary about the nature of modern society and humanity.

The series features a great cast, including Daniel Doheny as the mayor’s son. Natalie Malaika as sardonic mortician Lauren Howell. Keenan Tracey as Cam McDermott, a young man desperate to earn enough money to escape Mawinhaken. Kristy Dawn Dinsmore as Amy, a life coach, and Morgan Holmstrom as Sarah Blackwood, a former Special Forces soldier turned fracking worker.

Those with a hungering for some classic zombie action can watch Day Of The Dead’s first episode, “The Thing in the Hole,” on SyFy starting tonight at 10:00 pm ET.