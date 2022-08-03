A huge ‘X-Men’ reference was cut from ‘Ms. Marvel’

Ms. Marvel featured a myriad of well-done and subtle details to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as expanding the world as it went on, but a major X-Men detail was left on the cutting room floor.

Recently having its climactic finale, it’s a detail lost from Ms. Marvel’s first episode set at AvengerCon that has made the news. The set was utterly filled to the brim with callbacks, references, memes, and Easter eggs from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to one of the concept artists, Shae Shatz, we also know that more was cut.

In some of the artist’s early concept work for the episode, it’s shown that for a while a series of other characters nearly made it in, like people in Darth Vader and Stormtrooper costumes, and most importantly: Cyclops. From X-Men. Yes.

'Ms. Marvel's lost reference to Cyclops at AvengerCon 1 of 5

The Star Wars references being cut probably isn’t too much of a surprise, with Marvel renaming Captain Marvel’s cat from Chewie to Goose out of concern it’d seem like a cross-brand synergy attempt. As for the Cyclops one though, Occam’s Razor would suggest that Marvel didn’t want to just introduce an X-Men character out of nowhere in the background of a Disney Plus series.

There’s still no word on when we’ll see a proper Mutants-based series, with San Diego Comic-Con offering no clues as to their future in the Marvel universe. Only Patrick Stewart’s Professor X has been shown so far, with him debuting a few months prior to Ms. Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While the X-Men didn’t make the cut, Ms. Marvel did confirm that the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. took part in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. The entirety of Ms. Marvel can be streamed on Disney Plus.