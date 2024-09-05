‘A lot is going to happen’: Diego Luna reveals big ‘Andor’ season 2 twist as it bends to ‘Star Wars’ canon, teases returning ‘Rogue One’ favorites

The second season of Andor is still in the works with no announced release date to give us something to look forward to, but Diego Luna promises fans that the wait will be well worth it.

Andor was an unexpected gem in a sea of middling Star Wars projects by Disney. While it didn’t include any lightsaber-wielders or Force-users, or have anything direct to do with the Skywalker Saga, the story of Cassian Andor as he got swept up in the burgeoning rebellion against Emperor Palpatine was a joy to watch. But even above and beyond the masterful suspense of Andor‘s numerous character arcs, what Star Wars fans found most fascinating was the writing; compelling in a way that few other television shows dare to attempt in this dreary, quantity-over-quality streaming age.

And the best part is that Andor will be bridging the gap to Rogue One, which is arguably the best Star Was movie the Mouse House ever put out. From the get-go, Tony Gilroy envisioned the series in two parts, one introducing fans to Cassian and his life before joining the rebellion, and one as he becomes a piece in the puzzle of Mon Mothma and this new character Luthen Rael’s chessboard.

Now, Diego Luna is teasing fans with lots of connections and parallels to Rogue One, saying that fans will want to watch the movie again after season 2 because they’re “going to see it from a different perspective.”

Speaking with IMDb at D23, this is what Luna had to say about season 2 and all the juicy character cameos awaiting us.

“It’s been 10 years of playing Cassian and I can say that I’ve just witnessed love, received a lot of appreciation for the story we’re telling,” he said. “Season 2 is a complicated one. In season 1 we witness a year of the life of Cassian, now it’s going to be 4 years. The last 4 years just before Rogue One starts. A lot is going to happen. There’s like 5 different planets. So many characters that you know already, either from season 1 or because you know what happens in Rogue One. The season ends minutes before he steps into Rogue One. There are so many characters that you’ll go like, ‘Oh, sh-t! Oh my god, really!’

Among these familiar faces will be Andor’s droid buddy K-2SO, who helped the team during the events of Rogue One. How Cassian meets the security droid and modifies it to serve the Rebellion instead of its Imperial masters might be one of the main story arcs in season 2, but there are still many other plot points the show needs to address before ending everything “minutes before” Rogue One.

For instance, how did the Rebellion grow from a disjointed, rag-tag group of insurgents into a fully-fledged military force capable of engaging the Imperial Starfleet in space dogfights? How did they set up bases in Yavin 4 and many other places in the galaxy without tipping off the Imperial Security Bureau? Andor will hopefully answer all of these questions and more when it returns with its second and final season in 2025.

