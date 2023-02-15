A missed detail in ‘The Last of Us’ episode one was found thanks to the horrific scenes in episode five

Episode five of The Last of Us horrified viewers after seeing children-sized infected people on-screen during the episode’s final climax. Following that unforgettable scene, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed more easter eggs that were placed in episode one that may have been missed until now.

Reddit user u/chrrygornd posted a photo on r/ThelastofusHBOseries of Sarah’s classmate whose hand was involuntarily twitching during class. Since children can become infected, they wondered if this kid in 2003 was potentially infected. After all, the day in question was outbreak day, when human society collapsed.

At first glance, when episode one first came out, fans assumed it may be something else since it looked like her classmate was wearing a medical bracelet or perhaps it was simply a matter of them being bored at school. But thanks to the other episodes, as well as HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, fans now agree that this twitching may be a sign that Sarah’s classmate was showing the first symptoms of infection. As for the medical bracelet, it may be a misdirection to let audiences think that it started in hospitals when in reality, the fungus contaminated the food supply.

Episode one of The Last of Us showed a FEDRA information sign about the cordyceps brain infection. In addition to the duration from exposure to full infection, it also showed the symptoms of the infection, such as coughing, slurred speech, muscle spasms, and mood changes. After seeing how children can too become infected in the show, there is no doubt that tragedy befell this innocent child.

