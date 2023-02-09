A new Marvel series just got a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans are finally paying attention

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might have received some positive first reactions, but we can practically guarantee that it won’t have as high an opening score on Rotten Tomatoes as another Marvel production that’s debuting one week ahead of the blockbuster’s theatrical release next Friday. So far, the fandom has been unfairly overlooking Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, but now that it’s received a perfect 100% on RT, it looks like that is finally starting to change.

The animated series, which has been a passion project for executive producer — and low-key Marvel icon — Laurence Fishburne for the past five years, finally debuts on Disney Channel this Friday. Although it’s sadly flying much further under the radar than the attention-grabbing Ant-Man threequel, critics are clearly loving it as Moon Girl has opened to a flawless score on the review-aggregate site. And that’s finally enough to make folks sit up and give it some love.

'MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR' debuts with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.



Will you watch the series? pic.twitter.com/UXSq7aNJU2 — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) February 8, 2023

Yes, it is that good.

IT'S THAT GOOD?!?!? — Haddon Ewiah | MARIO MOVIE, HERE WE COME! (@DHowdah) February 8, 2023

Having been favorably compared to Sony’s acclaimed Spider-Verse movies, Moon Girl might just grab a lot of extra viewers thanks to its eye-popping animation.

I love this art-style. It looks exactly like a moving comic book. — Awesome Wooper Gaming (@KaleMimikyu) February 8, 2023

Yes, it isn’t MCU canon (well, at least that we know of), but don’t skip it just because of that.

Yeah I’ll watch it even though it’s not canon to… pic.twitter.com/gVg8MioF4H — CA2023 (@CarlosA37058570) February 8, 2023

Although, for others, the title alone is enough to make them watch.

Yeah sure I mean you said there was a dinosaur didn't you? https://t.co/iOueZPcM31 — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) February 9, 2023

To be fair to those who have been sleeping on the series, Marvel and Disney have seriously underfed the marketing machine on this one. It’s easy to have missed the fact it was coming out at all.

didn’t even know it was out yet, I’ll check it out https://t.co/aUW2KbaOeJ — Sebastian EarthSpark’s #1 Fan (@bigfatbot35) February 9, 2023

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur drops its series premiere on Disney Channel this Feb. 10, before it comes to Disney Plus on Feb. 15. New episodes then follow weekly.