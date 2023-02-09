A new Marvel series just got a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans are finally paying attention
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might have received some positive first reactions, but we can practically guarantee that it won’t have as high an opening score on Rotten Tomatoes as another Marvel production that’s debuting one week ahead of the blockbuster’s theatrical release next Friday. So far, the fandom has been unfairly overlooking Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, but now that it’s received a perfect 100% on RT, it looks like that is finally starting to change.
The animated series, which has been a passion project for executive producer — and low-key Marvel icon — Laurence Fishburne for the past five years, finally debuts on Disney Channel this Friday. Although it’s sadly flying much further under the radar than the attention-grabbing Ant-Man threequel, critics are clearly loving it as Moon Girl has opened to a flawless score on the review-aggregate site. And that’s finally enough to make folks sit up and give it some love.
Yes, it is that good.
Having been favorably compared to Sony’s acclaimed Spider-Verse movies, Moon Girl might just grab a lot of extra viewers thanks to its eye-popping animation.
Yes, it isn’t MCU canon (well, at least that we know of), but don’t skip it just because of that.
Although, for others, the title alone is enough to make them watch.
To be fair to those who have been sleeping on the series, Marvel and Disney have seriously underfed the marketing machine on this one. It’s easy to have missed the fact it was coming out at all.
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur drops its series premiere on Disney Channel this Feb. 10, before it comes to Disney Plus on Feb. 15. New episodes then follow weekly.