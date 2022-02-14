This article contains spoilers for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ season one from the very beginning

The Book of Boba Fett wasn’t exactly what we expected. The trailers indicated an underworld drama showing Fett assuming control of Tatooine’s black market. We got that, though the crime-focused storyline had to compete with extensive flashbacks to Fett’s time living among the Tusken Raiders and two whole episodes devoted to Din Djarin and Grogu.

As such, the reception has been something of a mixed bag. Boba Fett fans complained that the bounty hunter was sidelined in his own show, and there’s a sense that the show was a quickly assembled stopgap to fill a hole in the Disney Plus Star Wars release schedule.

Despite all this, it’s difficult to deny there were some very fun moments throughout the show’s run – and now Lucasfilm has captured most of them in these awesome promo posters. Check them out:

Next for Star Wars is the hotly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi, which premieres on May 25th. The show will (once again) take viewers to the sands of Tatooine and explore the former Jedi General’s time in exile between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen look likely to lock lightsabers once more in a confrontation that may change a lot of what we thought we knew about their relationship with one another.

Later in the summer will come long-in-development Rogue One prequel Andor, with the third season of The Mandalorian arriving for the Holiday season. Sometime after that, we’ll get Ahsoka, so right now the future looks pretty damn bright in a galaxy far, far away.

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream in full on Disney Plus.