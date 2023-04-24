A new ‘The Witcher’ season 3 promo poster leaves fans feeling a little ticked off

When it comes to The Witcher, hell hath no fury like a fandom scorned. In a new Netflix promotional poster for the show’s upcoming third season — fans of the fantasy series seem about as happy as Geralt of Rivia is on all the days that end in -y. Which is to say, not too happy.

Reddit users have begun to share their opinions on the poster, and although compelling, people have their concerns.

Frankly, this comes as no surprise. Folks had some serious issues with the second season of this monster-hunting romp due to the fact that the writers took quite a few liberties with the source material. Dialogue at times felt clunky, narrative set pieces struggled to impress, and character relationships were about as wooden as any seen on streamers today.

Not to mention the fact that franchise star Henry Cavill’s tumultuous relationship with The Witcher has a few fans questioning whether or not that’s him in the first place.

In what’s set to be Cavill’s last turn as the grizzled mutant monster slayer The Witcher Season 3 has to impress a fandom that in many cases have simply forgotten what the heck is going on.

Wishful thinking is the curse of any group of fans who feel as though the thing they loved has irrevocably changed for the worse. Only time will tell whether or not Netflix can deliver a satisfying conclusion to Geralt’s on-screen story. Until then, we’ll be reading Reddit posts and hoping someone can figure out how to bring everything together.