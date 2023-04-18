A polarizing character from a polarizing season of ‘The Mandalorian’ generates a polarizing response

The Mandalorian‘s season 3 finale airs tomorrow, concluding a run of episodes that’s proved divisive amongst the fanbase. There’s at least a consensus that the show has lost some of its forward momentum, that the switch in focus away from Din Djarin and Grogu in favor of Bo-Katan misses the point, and… well, let’s just say Lizzo and Jack Black making an appearance in a galaxy far, far away wasn’t entirely positively received.

Now, some fans have come after a longtime Mando character we like, and we’re not having any of it:

*Raises hand quickly* Yes! We like her!

Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motto made her Star Wars debut in season 1, going on to repair the Naboo Starfighter in season 2, and briefly appeared in the third season as Din hunted for an IG-11 memory chip. Sure, she’s not your typical Star Wars character, but we think a straight-talking, pragmatic and eccentric mechanic makes sense amongst the scum and villainy of Tatooine.

Fortunately, fans seem to agree: Star Wars needs comedy!

We always like Din visiting his buddies:

Peli Motto romantic Jawa spinoff show when?

And she’s not even in the show that much anyway:

We’ll agree that Sedaris’ shtick might get a little grating if she was making more than one appearance per season, but at the current dosage, we’re down with it.

We’re also very hyped for tomorrow’s finale, which is shaping up to be a tense and explosive battle for control of Mandalore. We’re also hoping we see Lars Mikkelsen make his debut as Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action, as well as potentially some kind of new trailer for Ahsoka.