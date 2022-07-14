A popular movie reference in the ‘Ms. Marvel’ finale has made a ‘multiverse of madness’ for one MCU character, fans muse

One aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that doesn’t get talked about enough is the fact that it takes place in our world, but just not quite the same world. While real life and the MCU have their differences in the number of confirmed genocidal aliens, the worlds also share many similarities, such as the pop culture we consume.

This has been apparent early on, notably when we first got a listen of Star-Lord’s Walkman, but yesterday’s finale of Ms. Marvel took this shared aspect of pop culture and suggested an incursion-worthy overlap.

After Bruno uttered that word to Kamala, Nakia rolls down the tinted windows of the car gifted to the gang by the Pakistan-bound Kamran, smiles coolly, and says to the two of them “Get in losers, we’re getting shwarma.”

This, of course, is a clear reference to Mean Girls and its infinitely-memed “Get in loser, we’re going shopping” scene, which Nakia must have watched at some point in her life if she’s referencing it. It’s no surprise that the film exists in the MCU, as the likes of Footloose and Alien are also present as confirmed by Avengers: Infinity War, but there’s a small detail that raises a few eyebrows.

Mean Girls, of course, stars Rachel McAdams as Regina George, the ruthless queen bee of North Shore High School. What fans are hung up on, however, is the fact that Rachel McAdams also stars as Christine Palmer in the Doctor Strange MCU films.

Reddit would proceed to have a blast with this information.

One fan in particular noted another instance of this, as Thor: Love and Thunder saw Jane Foster mention the film Interstellar, which has the likes of Matt Damon among its cast. Damon, as it turns out, also portrays the stage actor who plays Loki in an outdoor theatre production in New Asgard.

Our theory? It’s likely that Mean Girls pulled a Last Action Hero and has someone like Keira Knightley playing Regina George in the MCU version of Mean Girls. It’s the only way to explain the lack of an incursion way back in the 2010s era of the MCU.

But it seems like the fourth wall is far from safe if Reddit keeps this up.

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming in full on Disney Plus.