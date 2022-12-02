A Soprano has officially joined the cast of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney Plus reboot of the iconic street-level Marvel hero’s story, has landed another star to appear in its ever-growing cast, and this actor knows a thing or two about crime.

Michael Gandolfini, known for his role as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos spinoff The Many Saints of Newark, is now set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again.

According to Deadline, the star will have a major role opposite series leads Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Born Again looks to be a revival of Daredevil, featuring familiar faces that appeared in the Netflix show alongside many newcomers. Now linked to the greater MCU, Daredevil: Born Again is set for an 18-episode run written by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

As of right now, there is no indication of exactly who Gandolfini will play in the show, however, it is said to be a major role, so fans can expect it to be someone known from Marvel Comics. We’ll need to wait for more information before we can say for sure who the star is set to play.

Michael Gandolfini is the son of James Gandolfini who played Tony Soprano before his son in the original The Sopranos show. Michael is also known for his work on projects including Paramount’s The Offer, HBO’s The Deuce, and more.

This is the latest addition to the cast of Daredevil: Born Again, but likely won’t be the last we see before the series finally arrives in 2024.