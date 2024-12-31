Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait on General Hospital
Photo via ABC
Category:
TV
News

‘A total personality change’: ‘General Hospital’ recast a fan favorite character and not everyone is happy

Who is back in Port Charles and stirring up lots of emotions?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Dec 31, 2024 11:30 am

General Hospital gives fans what they want on a regular basis: family gripes, romantic stories, and a sprinkle of villains along the way. And just like fans express opinions over these plotlines, they also have thoughts about actors being recast.

Recommended Videos

Braedyn Bruner began portraying Emma Drake on Dec. 23, 2024. Emma was recast recently. As Brooklyn Rae Silzer took on this part in 2011, this was a big change.

Soap fans know that characters are sometimes played by a couple of actors. However, many found this particular transition to be pretty jarring. Some viewers think that the new Emma is much harsher than her old self, and they’re not on board. One fan wrote on X, “Oh how I would love to see actual Emma acting so it wouldn’t feel like a total personality change.”

Another wrote, “I can’t rock with this new Emma” and added, “She’s totally different from our real Emma.”

A few GH fans are okay with the casting choice, though. One said “I’m liking the new Emma” and another wrote, “I enjoy Emma as a classic mean girl!”

As Michael Fairman TV pointed out, viewers were surprised by this character’s reintroduction because this Emma is worlds apart from the old character. She hosted a massive college party and when the sprinklers went off and caused a huge mess, 200 (yes, 200!) students had nowhere to live. Emma also fibs to her grandma Anna (Finola Hughes) about coming home at 4 a.m. Viewers might not have enjoyed Emma’s reappearance in Port Charles, but she’s growing up, and these storylines feel as realistic as it gets on a soap.

Fans first saw Emma when she was born in a 2008 episode, and over the years, Robin Scorpio-Drake and Patrick Drake’s (Jason Thompson) daughter has been through it all. Her birth was traumatic as her umbilical cord ended up around her neck, she was in a car crash, and then thought that Robin passed away when a lab exploded at the hospital. Learning that Robin didn’t die but Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) kidnapped her was just as terrifying. Given her life so far, Emma’s partying doesn’t sound so bad…

Maurice Benard as Sonny Sonny Corinthos and Maura West as Ava Jermone on General Hospital
Photo via ABC

However, while fans are unsure about Emma’s new attitude, the actress who portrayed her for years was positive about the recast. According to Soap Opera Digest, Rae Silzer wrote to General Hospital fans on X when Bruner began playing Emma. She said the character “will always hold a special place in my heart” and “I am so excited to see how Braedyn takes care of Emma and bring new layers to her character.”

As for Bruner, she’s having a blast. She told TV Insider that Emma “is so much fun to play” and described her as “confident.” She added, “She’s bold, she’s unruly, you could call her rebellious” but is also “compassinate.” Bruner said “we’re kind of peeling back those layers and getting to see more and more of the vulnerable side of her.” Maybe fans will come back around and enjoy Emma again as she shows that she’s just as caring as she has always been.

A silver lining? At least Emma was recast instead of being forced to leave Port Charles! And whether fans are mourning the old Emma or enjoying the new one, no one could ever say that she’s boring.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.